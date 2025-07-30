Submit Release
Food systems transformation necessary to achieve 2030 Agenda goals

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management Professor Dragan Glamočić, PhD, held talks on the sidelines of the 2nd UN Food Systems Summit Stocktake (UNFSS+4) with Ministers of Agriculture and senior officials from several African and Asian countries with the aim of strengthening cooperation and exchange of experiences in the agricultural sector.

