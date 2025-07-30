LEE’S FAMOUS RECIPE CHICKEN MAKES USA TODAY’S TOP 10 FAST FOOD FRIED CHICKEN LIST FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Three-peat nomination reflects nearly 60 years of fresh, hand-breaded tradition

SHALIMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken , a name synonymous with delicious, home-style fried chicken for nearly 60 years, celebrates earning third place in USA Today's 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Fast Food Fried Chicken in 2025. After placing first in 2023, Lee's secured a top 10 spot again in 2024 and climbed to an impressive third place this year, showcasing the brand's commitment to quality and flavor."We've spent nearly six decades perfecting our famous chicken recipe, and recognition like the USA Today’s 10Best list demonstrate the dedication and consistency our team brings every day," said Ryan Weaver , CEO of Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken. "Landing on the list for the third consecutive year reflects our team’s passion and the loyalty of our guests, and we appreciate that continued support."Guests can enjoy Lee’s signature hand-breaded chicken, prepared fresh daily, at more than 130 locations across 12 U.S. states and Canada. Whether craving bone-in chicken, breast strips, sandwiches, or classic Southern-style sides, Lee’s offers a true home-style fried chicken experience.Lee’s brings more than flavor to the table. As a proud partner of GiftAMeal, the brand helps fight hunger in local communities. Guests can scan the GiftAMeal QR code at any Lee’s location or upload a photo through the Lee’s app to trigger a meal donation to a nearby food bank. Learn more at www.giftameal.com For more information about Lee's Famous RecipeChicken, visit www.leesfamousrecipe.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.About Lee's Famous Recipe ChickenFor nearly 60 years, Lee's Famous RecipeChicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never frozen chicken. Lee’s has been recognized for three years in a row as a top 10 Fast Food Fried Chicken by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award. Today, there are more than 130 Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.