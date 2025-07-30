NeosLegal Authors UAE Chapter of Chambers and Partners’ Blockchain 2025 Global Practice Guide

UAE Blockchain & Virtual Assets Global Legal Guide 2025 | NeosLegal

The Definitive Practical Guide on UAE Blockchain & Virtual-Asset Laws and Regulation has been published in Chambers and Partners for the first time.

We are delighted to partner with Chambers and Partners. I have personally relied on their expertise for 22 years and I’m now honored and excited to contribute to this collective body of knowledge.” — Irina Heaver, Founder, NeosLegal

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NeosLegal , the UAE’s first crypto-native law firm , has authored the United Arab Emirates chapter of Chambers and Partners’ newly released Blockchain 2025 – Global Practice Guide, an authoritative guide that benchmarks blockchain and virtual asset laws in 30 leading jurisdictions.The UAE has developed into a thriving global crypto ecosystem, hosting huge names like Binance, Bibit, Solana and Circle and many others, however no comprehensive legal guide has been published on the UAE blockchain and virtual assets laws. This has just been rectified by the team of NeosLegal.Published by Chambers on 12 June 2025, the guide publications attract views from more than 1 million lawyers a year from in-house lawyers, investors and regulators seeking reliable and comparative insight.The UAE chapter distils NeosLegal’s experience from structuring more than 300 blockchain and virtual asset projects, including VASP licensing of regulated exchanges, custody providers and broker-dealers, as well as token launches and DAO structuring, into a clear summary covering UAE federal law, free-zone regulations and enforcement trends.Chambers & Partners is a Jurisdiction Reference Trusted by over 1 million lawyers worldwide.Authoritative Roadmap for VASP Licensing, RWA Tokenisation, DeFi, DAOs and Stablecoins in the UAE.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐀𝐄 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬► VASP Licensing Pathways – step-by-step requirements under VARA (Dubai), ADGM (Abu Dhabi), DIFC and SCA with regulatory guidance.► Token Classification & Issuance – utility, payment and security tokens; real-world-asset (RWA) tokenisation and stablecoin frameworks.► Compliance & Enforcement – AML/CFT controls, Travel Rule implementation, sanctions screening, on-chain forensics and recent penalty statistics.► Emerging Trends – RWA Tokenization, the merger of AI and Web3, DAO governance, and more.𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬✓ UAE has grown into a leading hub for regulated VASPs✓ Consolidates the UAEs regulatory landscape into one, practical narrative.✓ Helps CEOs of crypto companies, in-house legal counsels and compliance teams de-risk UAE market entry.✓ Supports policymakers by highlighting best-practice guardrails for innovation.The UAE chapter is available at Chambers Global Practice Guides 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐨𝐬𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥NeosLegal is the UAE’s first crypto-native law firm, advising founders, VCs and institutions across the digital assets ecosystem since 2016. With over 300 blockchain and Web3 projects structured, the firm is known for its deep regulatory insight, technical fluency, and founder-first approach. NeosLegal advises on VASP licensing under VARA, ADGM, DIFC and SCA, and provides end-to-end legal support for token launches, DAO and DeFi structuring, RWA tokenisation, and tax optimisation strategies.For more information or for media inquiries and interviews, please contact:

