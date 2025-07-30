Interventional Radiology Market to Grow at 5% CAGR Through 2031, Driven by AI & Minimally Invasive Care

Interventional Radiology Market

DataM Intelligence highlights a tech-driven surge in image-guided procedures across oncology, cardiology, and neuro care reshaping modern diagnostics.

AI-enhanced imaging and the shift to same-day, non-invasive care are positioning interventional radiology as the future of precision medicine.” — DataM Intelligence

The Interventional Radiology Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2024-2031. Market Key Drivers:• Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures:Interventional radiology offers a less invasive alternative to traditional surgeries, leading to reduced recovery times, lower risks of complications, and cost-efficiency. This shift is fueling adoption across multiple specialties including oncology, cardiology, and neurology.• Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases:The rising incidence of cancer, peripheral artery disease, liver disorders, and stroke has significantly driven the need for targeted, image-guided therapies. Interventional radiology plays a crucial role in both the diagnosis and treatment of these conditions, thereby boosting market growth.• Technological Advancements in Imaging Modalities:Continuous innovation in imaging technology, such as the integration of artificial intelligence, 3D imaging, and real-time navigation, has enhanced the accuracy and efficiency of interventional procedures. These advancements have expanded the scope of procedures that can be performed using image guidance.• Growing Geriatric Population:The aging global population is more susceptible to various chronic and degenerative diseases, which often require interventional radiology for diagnosis and management. This demographic shift is creating a sustained demand for radiological interventions.• Increasing Hospital and Outpatient Care Investments:Healthcare providers are expanding their interventional radiology units to meet growing patient demand. Investment in outpatient interventional suites is also rising, driven by a trend toward same-day, image-guided therapies for conditions like varicose veins, uterine fibroids, and certain tumors.Market Segments:• By Product Type (X-rays, MRI scans, Fluoroscopy, CT scans, Ultrasound),• By Application (Embolization, Angiography, Cholangiography, Biopsy, Balloon Angioplasty, Catheter placement, Genitourinary, Others),• By End-users (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers, Diagnostic centers and Others)• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) Market Geographical Share• North America:North America holds the largest share in the global interventional radiology market, driven by well-established healthcare infrastructure, rapid adoption of advanced imaging technologies, and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. The United States leads this regional market due to increasing cases of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders and cancer, alongside favorable reimbursement policies and significant investments in hospital radiology departments.• Europe:Europe follows closely, supported by high awareness among healthcare professionals, an aging population, and increasing procedural volumes for image-guided interventions. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are leading contributors owing to strong public healthcare systems and the early incorporation of robotic-assisted and AI-enabled imaging solutions.• Asia-Pacific:The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth due to rising healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about interventional procedures, and a rapidly increasing elderly population prone to chronic illnesses. Countries like China, India, and Japan are making substantial investments in radiology infrastructure, and expanding access to specialized diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in both urban and semi-urban settings.Market Key Players:Key players are Carestream Health, Esaote SPA, GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Samsung Medison. Major M&A & Corporate Realignments:• In 2025, Stryker acquired Inari Medical for roughly USD 4.9 billion, gaining immediate access to Inari's venous thrombectomy platform and strengthening its vascular franchise.• Boston Scientific's acquisition of Intera Oncology expanded its capabilities in liver‑oncology via hepatic arterial infusion chemotherapy devices.Key Product Launches & Technological Breakthroughs:• In November 2024, Philips India launched the enhanced Azurion angiography system, optimized for neurovascular, vascular, cardiac, and oncology procedures. Features include automated beam rotation, improved C‑arm flexibility, table‑side controls and a specialized head immobilizer for stroke care.• In August 2024, Siemens Healthineers secured FDA clearance for ACUSON Origin, an AI‑driven cardiovascular ultrasound system. It launched alongside the AcuNav Lumos 4D ICE catheter, offering high-resolution intracardiac imaging.• In June 2024, GE HealthCare and MediView XR Inc. unveiled the OmnifyXR augmented‑reality interventional suite at North Star Vascular & Interventional (NSVI) in Minneapolis. The suite combines holographic heads‑up displays, 3D anatomy visualization, live imaging, and remote collaboration tools for interventional procedures.Related Reports:

