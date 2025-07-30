Sustainable Packaging Market 2025-2031 Emerging Trends in Industry Dynamics, Size Insights and Future Growth

Sustainable Packaging Market, Key Trends

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global sustainable packaging market is witnessing robust growth driven by the surge in plastic pollution, increasing adoption across diverse industries, and the ability of sustainable packaging solutions to extend product shelf life.According to a report by Allied Market Research, titled “Sustainable Packaging Market by Material Type (Paper and Paperboard, Plastics, Aluminum, Others), Packaging Type (Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging), and End Use (Food and Beverage, Personal Care, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031”, the market generated $93.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $190.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17195 Key Market Drivers and Opportunities:- Environmental Benefits: Sustainable packaging offers advantages like durability, transparency, insulation, and water resistance all with a lower environmental footprint.- Wide Application Scope: Growing usage across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, automotive, nutraceuticals, and fashion industries boosts market demand.- Agricultural Innovation: Modern agricultural practices are increasingly adopting sustainable packaging to improve productivity.- Shift from Petroleum: Decreasing reliance on petroleum-based packaging materials, along with R&D advancements, creates new growth avenues.- Restraint: High raw material costs remain a key challenge to market expansion.Market Segmentation Highlights:-By Material Type:- Dominant: Paper and Paperboard – Accounted for over 40% of market share in 2021 due to recyclability and biodegradability.- Fastest Growing: Others (including Glass) – Expected to grow at CAGR of 8.2%, driven by its recyclability, UV stability, water resistance, and transparency.By Packaging Type:- Largest Share: Rigid Packaging – Widely used in food, electronics, medicine, and personal care for its durability and affordability.- Highest CAGR: Flexible Packaging – Set to grow at 7.6% CAGR, fueled by the popularity of bioplastics and demand for convenient, lifestyle-driven packaging.Regional Insights:Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2021 over 40% and is projected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 7.8% through 2031. Growth is driven by:- Rapid urbanization- Expansion of healthcare, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical sectors- Strong manufacturing base and rising consumer awarenessKey Market Players:- Amcor plc- Ball Corporation- BASF SE- DS Smith plc- Mondi plc- Sealed Air Corporation- Smurfit Kappa Group plc- Tetra Pak- WestRock Company, and othersThese players are focusing on strategic expansion, new product launches, and partnerships to strengthen market positioning and expand global reach.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sustainable-packaging-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

