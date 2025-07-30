Non-Dairy Creamer Market Expanding at a Healthy 7.3% CAGR, To Reach a Value of $2,386.6 Million by 2027

Increase in plant-based product demand, expansion of retail sector, and surge in vegan population drive the growth of the global non-dairy creamer market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Non-dairy creamer market size generated $1.73 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $2.38 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027.Increase in plant-based product demand, expansion of retail sector, and surge in vegan population drive the growth of the global non-dairy creamer market. However, expensive nature and popularity of low-fat and low cholesterol conventional milk hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in consumers who are allergic to dairy products and introduction of different taste & flavors of dairy alternative beverages present new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06538 Dairy alternative has become a need for consumers who are allergic to conventional milk/milk products. Most of the consumers select these beverages because of intolerances or allergies to cow’s milk while others choose them for taste. Consumers allergic to dairy products are eagerly looking for plant-based products for nutrition.Non-dairy creamer is a lactose-free alternative to the milk-based creamers. It has gained popularity the developed regions such as North American and Europe, owing to adoption of vegan culture. Non-dairy creamers are often used by lactose intolerant population and by people who are on a dairy-free diet. The non-dairy creamer market in the emerging regions such as the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is in its nascent stage, and surge adoption of dairy-free products is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the global non-dairy creamer market growth.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06538 The report segments the non-dairy creamer industry based on origin, form, nature, sales channel, and region. By origin, the market is divided into almond, coconut, soy, and others. Depending on form, it is bifurcated into powdered and liquid. On the basis of nature, it is fragmented into organic and conventional. According to sales channel, it is categorized into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online stores, departmental stores, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share with nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global non-dairy creamer market in 2019, and will continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to aggressive marketing and positioning strategies, new product launches, and rise in health awareness among consumers. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2027, owing to growing inclination of consumers toward non-dairy products.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/non-dairy-creamer-market/purchase-options Leading market playersNestlé S.A.White Wave FoodsTreeHouse Foods Inc.Ripple FoodsNutpods, Super Group Ltd.Laird SuperfoodCalifia FarmsKerry GroupRich Product CorporationTrending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Vertical Farming Crops Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vertical-farming-crops-market-A07198 Bread Improvers Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bread-improvers-market Warm Water Aquaculture Feed Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/warm-water-aquaculture-feed-market

