Eastern Cape on resettlement of displaced communities following June disaster

Following the 9–10 June 2025 disaster that left hundreds of communities displaced around the province, with OR Tambo and Amathole mostly affected, the Eastern Cape Provincial Government has made significant strides in resettlement interventions of the affected families.

A significant milestone in the province’s recovery programme is the resumption of relocation operations in Mnquma Local Municipality in the Amathole District as well as King Sabata Dalindyebo in the OR Tambo District. While permanent housing solutions are in development, the government has prioritised the construction and allocation of Temporary Residential Units (TRUs) in high-priority areas.

In the Mnquma Local Municipality, a site was identified at New Rest, located approximately 1.5 kilometres from the Butterworth Central Business District (CBD). Currently, 32 families are accommodated at two mass care centers, Lillies Guest House and Cuba Community Hall, where they are being provided with meals and necessities. These families will receive priority during relocation.

Construction of TRUs is at an advanced stage, with 28 being ready for occupation and a further three due to be completed tomorrow. The remaining 89 TRUs are planned to be completed on 7 August 2025. Families are expected to move in, in phases as TRUs become available.

In the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality, contractors are on standby for the installation of more than 470 TRUs, including units donated by the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), the National Department of Human Settlements, and civil society partners. Measurable progress has been made in identifying and securing land parcels in identified areas including Maydene Farm, KwaLink, Tracor, Old Transkei Meat Industry and Old Enkululekweni. Land has been earmarked within proximity to essential services such as schools, clinics, and transport routes. Preparation of the site has been completed at KwaLink and is in progress at Tracor. At KwaLink, the contractor is on site with effect from today. In some areas work is scheduled to commence this week.

Ongoing consultations with traditional leaders, landowners, and community representatives are being conducted to ensure transparent and inclusive processes. Spatial planning processes have also been initiated to facilitate formal township establishment, ensuring access to bulk infrastructure such as water, sanitation, and electricity.

Since the onset of the disaster, the provincial government and its social partners have been actively coordinating humanitarian support across all affected areas. Key actions include the provision of three hot meals a day and this in some instances is enabled through the provision of groceries for the displaced families to cook for themselves.

The South African Social Security Agency has also made preparation for the provision of a Social Relief of Distress (SRD) voucher to enable families to set up once they have been moved to the TRUs.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government remains steadfast in its commitment to rebuild safer, stronger, and more resilient communities. Further updates will be provided as relocation and recovery operations continue across the province.

