Carrier Rocket Market Size Expected to Reach $25.42 Billion by 2030

The global carrier rocket market was valued at $9,243.2 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $25,429.9 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.9%

DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- By payload type, the satellite segment dominated the global carrier rocket market in 2020, in terms of revenue, and is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. By payload carrying capacity, the above 8 tons segment is anticipated to show a lucrative growth over the forecast timeframe. By range, LEO segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By end user, the commercial segment of the carrier rocket market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. At present, North America is the highest revenue contributor, followed by Asia-Pacific.Get a Sample PDF Report to understand our report before you purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09101 In terms of revenue, North America leads the market, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Rise in adoption of launch service in telecommunication, defense, and space exploration, and other industries have bolstered the growth of carrier rocket market in North America. U.S. dominated the carrier rocket market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Carrier rocket are increasingly being used to expedite deployment of telecommunication services in major North American economies.Carrier rockets are being used by defense organizations to deploy spy satellites to track and monitor enemy and terrorist activities worldwide. By payload type, the carrier rocket market is categorized into cargo, satellite, and others. The satellite segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to the increase in demand for high-speed internet connectivity globally and rise in deployment of satellites by telecommunication companies to increase their reach. Increased demand in defence, homeland security, and other industries for real-time monitoring services that augments national security has promoted the growth of the satellite segment.Make a Direct Purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/144cfaa9cde3da3f4c9f15dad58b82f7 By end user, the carrier rocket market is segmented into government and commercial. In 2020, the commercial segment dominated the end users segment, owing to rise in popularity of space exploration and payload deployment among the commercial space organizations. The adoption of carrier rocket by government organizations to fully exploit the potential of the advanced space technology has promoted the growth of the government carrier rocket market.Factors such as increase in demand for small satellites for earth observation services and increasing number of space expeditions accelerate the growth of the carrier rocket market. However, high cost involved in the development of carrier rocket and high complexity and requirement of periodic maintenance of rockets are the factors, which hamper the growth of the carrier rocket market. Conversely, escalating demand for reusable rockets and development of hybrid rocket fuel are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the growth of the carrier rocket market.To Ask About Report Availability or Customization, Click Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09101 Key Findings Of The StudyBy payload type, the satellite segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By payload carrying capacity, the above 8 tons segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By range, the LEO segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near futureBy end user, the commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near futureBy region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Key players operating in the carrier rocket market include Antrix Corporation Limited, Arianespace, Cubecab, IHI Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Rocket Lab USA and SpaceX.

