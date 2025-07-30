Video Game Attraction 'Dragon Quest Island' to Introduce Japanese Wind Chime Crafting Experience

Throughout the summer, visitors will be able to craft their own Slime-shaped wind chimes

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori, located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park in Japan, has announced that its popular video game-themed attraction Dragon Quest Island will be launching a limited-time summer crafting experience where visitors can craft their own original Japanese wind chimes ("fuurin") shaped like Slime, the iconic creatures from the Dragon Quest video game series. The event will run from Friday, August 1 to Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Held at the Onogard Workshop next to the entrance castle at Dragon Quest Island, participants can select from one of four paper strips called "tanzaku" and write a personal message on it, then attach it to the Slime-shaped wind chime. These Japanese-style wind chimes are emblematic of traditional Japanese summers, and with a Dragon Quest-themed twist, make for a unique souvenir of a visit to Japan.

■Overview: Dragon Quest Island Slime-shaped Wind Chime Crafting

Duration: Friday, August 1 – Sunday, September 21, 2025

Location: Onogard Workshop, next to the Dragon Quest Island attraction at Nijigen no Mori

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Opening Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM (Last admission 5:30 PM)

Participation Fee: ¥2,700 (tax included; does not require admission to attraction)

Contents: Participants can make a Slime-shaped Japanese wind chime with a "tanzaku" paper strip of their choice and take it home as a special keepsake of their visit to Japan and to Nijigen no Mori.

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/dragonquestisland/

Contact: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

■Overview: "Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the First Island"

Dragon Quest Island is a field RPG attraction that brings the world of the Dragon Quest video games to life through digital and physical means. Attraction participants become the heroes of their own quests, following an original storyline and embarking on an adventure through the world of Dragon Quest. "Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the First Island" revives popular original quests from 2021 in commemoration of the release of the "Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake". The attraction also includes side quests and original food and merchandise based on the worlds of the Erdrick Trilogy (known in Japan as "Loto Trilogy").

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/dragonquest-island/

© ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX

