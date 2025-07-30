Tourism conducts G20 tourism outreach at Nkangala District Municipality, 1 Aug

On Friday, 01 August 2025, the Minister of Tourism in the Republic of South Africa, Ms. Patricia de Lille and the Deputy Minister of Tourism Ms. Maggie Sotyu will host a community engagement in the Nkangala District Municipality of the Mpumalanga Province on the second G20 Tourism Priority namely: Tourism Financing and Investment to Enhance Equality and Promote Sustainable Development.

Hosted in collaboration with the Dr. J.S. Moroka Local Municipality in the Mpumalanga Province, the event will bring together stakeholders from the tourism industry, government, financial institutions, and development organisations to discuss how conserving tourism sites can advance tourism and attract future investments that stimulate diversified offerings.

Investments in tourism have the potential to drive development, and positive social, environmental, and economic impact across multiple sectors. The G20 Tourism Working Group has been consulting with industry players, governments, financial institutions, and development organisations to identify a set of actions that will unlock financing and investment to create tourism sectors that are economically viable and sustainable in the G20 member states.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 01 August 2025

Time: 09h00 to 14h00

Venue: Ga-Morwe Community Hall, Gugulethu St, Ga-Morwe – Mpumalanga Province

RSVP: to Szwane@tourism.gov.za by 15h00 on 30 July 2025 to secure accreditation.

Enquiries:

Mr. Mncedisi Mtshali – Office of the Minister of Tourism

E-mail: MMtshali@tourism.gov.za

