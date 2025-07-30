Critical Minerals Market Analysis & Growth Opportunities | Industry Outlook 2025 | DataM Intelligence
The Critical Minerals Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period 2025-2032.
Market Growth Drivers & Opportunities:
Growing demand for batteries in EVs and grid storage.
Growing investments in wind, solar, and other renewable energy technologies are driving momentum in the sector.
Increasing adoption of advanced electronics and digital technologies.
Government initiatives to secure domestic critical mineral supply chains.
Advancements in recycling and mineral recovery technologies.
Market Segmentation:
By Mineral Type:
Lithium
Cobalt
Rare Earth Elements (REEs)
Nickel
Graphite
Manganese
Tungsten
Copper
Others.
By Extraction Method:
Primary Mining
Secondary (Urban/End-of-life product) Recycling
Brine Extraction
Ore Processing
Others.
By Application:
Electric Vehicles (EVs)
Renewable Energy
Consumer Electronics
Aerospace & Defense
Industrial Machinery
Energy Storage Systems
Others.
By Region:
North America
South America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa.
Market Geographical Share:
Asia-Pacific leads the global market, driven by strong demand from China, Japan, South Korea, and India.
North America is witnessing accelerated growth supported by significant government funding and private investments in domestic mining projects.
Europe continues to invest in sustainable mining practices and strategic partnerships to reduce import dependency.
Key Players in the Market:
Albemarle Corporation
Livent Corporation
Lynas Rare Ea rths Limited
MP Materials Corp.
China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co., Ltd.
Glencore plc
Iluka Resources Limited
Rio Tinto Group
Pilbara Minerals Limited
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
Recent Developments:
United States
June 2025: A major U.S.-based mining company announced the opening of a new lithium extraction facility in Nevada, targeting production for domestic EV battery manufacturers.
May 2025: The U.S. Department of Energy awarded over US$ 400 million in grants to support critical mineral recycling and processing technologies.
Japan
July 2025: A leading Japanese conglomerate launched a joint venture focused on rare earth element recovery from electronic waste.
May 2025: Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry unveiled a new strategic plan to invest in overseas critical mineral projects, securing long-term supply chains.
Conclusion:
The Critical Minerals Market is poised for strong growth in the coming years, driven by the rapid rise of clean energy, electric vehicles, and digital infrastructure. Industry momentum will be shaped by strategic partnerships, initiatives to increase local production, and a move toward more sustainable mining practices all working together to reinforce the global supply chains vital for next-generation technologies.
