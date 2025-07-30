Merwans Appoints Deepak Tandon as Head of Operations – South India

Deepak Tandon

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merwans, one of Mumbai’s most iconic and trusted bakery brands, is pleased to announce Mr. Deepak Tandon's appointment as Head of Operations—South India. This strategic move comes as the brand builds momentum in the southern region.Founded in 1930, Merwans has grown from a single bakery in Mumbai to over 40 franchisee outlets across Mumbai MMR, Pune and Bengaluru. With a legacy built on quality, affordability, and innovation, Merwans today offers over 150 bakery products, including cakes, pastries, cookies, breads, khari, savouries, and more making it one of the most comprehensive bakery menus in the country. Merwans expanded its operations to South India in 2023 with a state-of-the-art bakery facility in Hoskote and a flagship outlet in Jayanagar, with more stores and cities in the pipeline.A graduate of prestigious IHM Dadar (1984), Mr. Tandon began his career at the Taj Intercontinental, Mumbai, in the bakery and confectionery division. Over the years, he has built a strong reputation for his deep product knowledge, technical skill, and commitment to excellence. His prior work with Merwans, where he contributed to the creation of iconic products such as the Closed Pizza, Butter Surti, and Chicken Garlic Pattice, left a lasting impact on the brand’s evolving product identity and continues to feature on the menu even today.In his new role, Mr. Tandon will oversee end-to-end operations for Merwans in the Southern region, including production, quality assurance, retail operations, and new market development. His focus will be on ensuring consistency, driving product innovation, and setting up scalable systems to support long-term growth.Speaking about his appointment, Mr. Tandon said, "It is a privilege to be part of Merwans’ growth journey in South India. Few brands command the kind of love, trust and loyalty that Merwans does. I am excited to contribute to its next chapter and help bring the same warmth and taste to new markets, while also introducing a new range of products suited to the local palate. At its heart, Merwans carries a legacy of feeding every stomach, guided by the belief that no one should go to sleep hungry. It has always been about making good food accessible to all, without compromising on taste or quality.”

