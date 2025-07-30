Geomembrane Market to Witness Sustained Growth by 2030 Fueled by Water Management and Mining Sectors

Geomembrane Market, by Raw Material

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global geomembrane market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the rapid expansion of the mining and infrastructure industries, along with supportive regulations promoting effective water and waste management practices.According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, titled "Geomembrane Market by Raw Material (HDPE, LDPE, EPDM, PVC, PP, and Others), Technology (Extrusion, Calendering, and Others), and Application (Water Management, Waste Management, Mining, Tunnel Liners & Civil Engineering, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030", the market was valued at $2.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $3.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1998 Key Market Drivers:- Infrastructure and mining boom: Ongoing development projects globally are fueling the demand for geomembranes in containment and lining applications.- Environmental regulations: Governments and environmental bodies are promoting the use of geomembranes for efficient waste and water management.- Sustainability focus: Rising environmental awareness is opening new avenues for geomembrane applications in sustainable construction and resource conservation.📊 Segment Highlights:-By Technology:- Extrusion remained the dominant technology in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market share, owing to its wide use in civil development and groundwater protection.- Calendering is forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.3%, due to advantages such as high shear processing and melt uniformity.By Application:- Mining held the largest market share in 2020 (nearly one-third), driven by increased use in both metallic and non-metallic mining operations.- Water Management is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5%, spurred by growing demand for water conservation solutions.Regional Insights:The Asia-Pacific region, followed by North America, accounted for the largest share of the global geomembrane market in 2020—about two-fifths of the total revenue. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest regional growth at 5.5% CAGR, supported by surging industrialization, urbanization, and a growing population.Leading Market Players:- Asahi Kasei Corporation- Ace Geosynthetics- Tensar Corporation- Tenax- Strata Systems Inc.- Royal Ten Cate Inc.- Propex Operating Company LLC- Low and Bonar PLC- Huesker Synthetic GmbH- Dow Chemical Company𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/geomembrane-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

