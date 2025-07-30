Global Buyers Are Rushing to Buy Property in Dubai as the Market Breaks Records

Global demand drives Dubai real estate growth; AED 45B sales in Q2 2025. Elite Property highlights top areas & buyer trends for Dubai property investment.

Dubai is no longer just a hotspot — it’s a long-term investment. If you're planning to buy property in Dubai, now is the ideal time to explore opportunities.” — Jake Jones , CEO & Founder

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With record-breaking sales and rising global demand, Dubai real estate continues to attract investors worldwide. According to the Dubai Land Department’s Q2 2025 report, the city witnessed over AED 45 billion in property transactions, marking a 20% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth reflects Dubai’s appeal as a business-friendly, lifestyle-rich destination with strong rental yields. Elite Property , a Dubai-based real estate consultancy specializing in Dubai property investment, notes a significant shift in buyer behavior in response to these market dynamics. The firm has seen increasing interest from international investors, first-time homeowners, and expats looking to capitalize on the thriving market.Dubai Real Estate Market Trends 2025: Key InsightsThe Dubai real estate market trends 2025 demonstrate robust activity across various segments:• Sales of luxury Dubai villas for sale and branded residences continue to rise, fueled by high-net-worth individuals• First-time buyers benefit from government-backed financing programs, contributing to increased residential sales• The expat community shows a growing preference for ownership over renting, expanding demand in real estate in Dubai for expats• Foreign investors are actively pursuing opportunities in Dubai off-plan property, supported by flexible payment options and potential capital appreciationThe Dubai Land Department also reports international property ownership spanning over 150 nationalities, underscoring the city’s global appeal for Dubai property investment.Best Areas to Buy Property in Dubai Right NowElite Property recommends several key locations for buyers seeking high returns and lifestyle benefits:• Business Bay – A thriving commercial and mixed-use district with rising property values• Dubai Hills Estate – Family-friendly villas set amidst green spaces• Dubai Creek Harbour – Waterfront developments and popular off-plan projects• Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) – Attractive to first-time buyers and investors• Arjan and Dubai South – Affordable options catering to expats and mid-market buyers• Palm Jumeirah – Exclusive beachfront Dubai villas for sale with strong rental demandFrom Dubai apartments for sale to luxury villas and off-plan units, the market offers a wide range of opportunities suited to all buyer profiles.Buyer Profile in Dubai’s 2025 Property MarketDubai’s expanding property ownership ecosystem includes:• First-time buyers taking advantage of entry-level pricing and mortgage availability• Expats shifting from renting to purchasing, increasing activity in real estate in Dubai for expats• Foreign investors focusing on Dubai off-plan property to leverage early pricing and flexible payment plans• Growing demand for both Dubai villas for sale and apartments among investors seeking rental income or second homesAbout Elite PropertyElite Property is a boutique real estate consultancy based in Dubai, specializing in premium residential and commercial investments. The firm assists clients in finding high-potential opportunities across off-plan developments, resale units, and lifestyle-driven communities — whether you’re a first-time buyer, expat, or international investor.

