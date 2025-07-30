Quarero Robotics Opens Strategic Investment Round to Scale AI Security Innovation Across Europe

Quarero Robotics: The Perfect Combination of Swiss Precision and German Engineering: Revolutionizing Security with AI-Powered Robotics

Quarero launches funding round to accelerate production, expand deployment, and drive adoption of its scalable AI-powered security platform.

We’ve validated the model, built the technology, and proven its relevance across multiple industries. Now we’re ready to expand, efficiently and at scale.” — Marcus Köhnlein

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to growing demand for intelligent, autonomous security solutions, Quarero Robotics has opened a new investment round to support its next phase of growth, focused on scaling production, expanding market reach, and accelerating adoption across Europe.

The company, positioned at the intersection of AI, robotics, and security automation, offers a compelling vision for a safer, smarter future. Its autonomous technology is already attracting attention from both corporate and public sector clients seeking to reduce labor costs, close coverage gaps, and enhance real-time threat response.

“This raise is about fueling momentum,” said Marcus Köhnlein, CEO/CTO of Quarero. “We’ve validated the model, built the technology, and proven its relevance across multiple industries. Now we’re ready to expand, efficiently and at scale.”

A Platform Built for the Future of Security

Quarero’s solution leverages a modular, AI-powered framework that delivers 24/7 autonomous surveillance with seamless integration into existing infrastructure. Its flexible subscription-based model allows for rapid deployment with minimal upfront cost, ideal for municipalities, airports, industrial sites, and critical infrastructure providers.

As global security challenges intensify and the demand for intelligent automation rises, Quarero’s technology offers a proactive, data-driven approach to real-world threat prevention.

Designed for Impact, Built to Scale

With a solid foundation in European engineering and a highly experienced leadership team, Quarero is strategically positioned to meet the needs of a transforming industry. The current investment round will fund market expansion, client onboarding, software enhancements, and deployment infrastructure, laying the groundwork for sustained growth across high-demand sectors.

About Quarero Robotics

Quarero Robotics is a Swiss-German technology company developing AI-powered autonomous security systems for smart cities, public safety, and private sector defense. Its scalable platform combines intelligent detection, real-time analytics, and autonomous mobility to redefine the future of surveillance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.