Cannabis Food and Beverage Market Share, Trends, Future Growth and Forecast

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- cannabis food and beverage market size was estimated at $427 million in 2018 and is expected to hit $2.63 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 26.6% from 2019 to 2026.Increase in production of recreational or medical cannabis in various countries and rise in demand for cannabis-based wellness drink fuel the growth of the global cannabis food and beverage market. On the other hand, shortage of supply in high-quality cannabis curbs the growth to certain extent. However, initiatives taken in legalizing cannabis-based food and beverage product, and surge in use of cannabis in various health disorders are expected to create a number of opportunities in the industry.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6298 Global brands are introducing new line of cannabis infused beverages and spirits types in their product range to provide different varieties of products for consumers, and producing innovative solutions. Innovative product offerings by global brands for specific target group such as ethnic population, working population, and athletes, is increasing the regional demand for cannabis food and beverage products.The cannabis food and beverage market hold a substantial scope for the market growth. The market is currently in its growth stage; however, its contribution to the global market is expected to increase significantly during the cannabis food and beverage market forecast period. Rise in legalization of cannabis in food and beverages by many countries has enforced the market to produce innovative products such as flavored waters, wines, butter, and other bakery foods. Growth of the global population and rise in per capita income boost the market growth, thus increasing the demand of cannabis food and beverages.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6298 The cannabis food and beverage market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region. By product type, it is categorized into bakery products, chocolate, cereal bars, candy, beverages, ice cream, and others. The bakery products segment was valued at $89.37 million in 2018 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 27.5% (2019-2026) to reach $582.00 million by 2026. The cereal bars segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period.Based on geography, North America garnered the largest share in 2018, holding more than two-fifths of the global cannabis food and beverage industry . Canada has recently made cannabis legal and hence, many manufacturers are entering the cannabis food and beverages industry, which is penetrating the market with more products, thereby helping the cannabis food and beverages market to grow in this region. Simultaneously, the region across LAMEA would grow at the fastest CAGR of 28.1% by the end of 2026. With increase in production of cannabis from farming, manufactures are also welcoming the supply from the farmers and are inventing newer products with different attractive flavors, thus boosting the market growth.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cannabis-food-and-beverage-market/purchase-options Frontrunners in the industry-Dixie Brands Inc.The Alkaline Water CompanyCoalition brewingNatural ExtractionsBeverages Trade NetworkThe Supreme Cannabis CompanyLagunitasNew Age Beverages CorporationGeneral Cannabis CorporationKoios Beverage CorporationSimilar Reports:Cannabis Seeds Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cannabis-seeds-market-A16909 CBD Wine Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cbd-wine-market-A16911 Hemp Tea Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hemp-tea-market-A31565

