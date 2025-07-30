City beautification and sanitation working group holds beach clean-up activity in Cheoc Van, calling for maintenance of hygiene of coastal environment

MACAU, July 30 - Subsequent to the “Beautiful and Clean Beach - Take Your Trash with You” activity held on 12 July at Hac Sá Beach, the environmental hygiene task force under the city beautification and sanitation working group held the second beach clean-up activity in Cheoc Van on 26 July. Representatives from multiple departments, volunteer organisations and institutions were invited to use their actions to raise the public’s awareness of the hygiene of beaches and coastal environments.

About 30 representatives from various departments, volunteer organisations and institutions removed trash from the beach and rocky shore in Cheoc Van and separated the collected trash for recycling. They used their actions to promote environmental protection and maintain the cleanliness of the beaches and coastal areas. Meanwhile, the Marine and Water Bureau also sent a fleet of cleaning vessels and staff to strengthen the removal of trash from the sea surface near Cheoc Van.

From January to July 26 this year, the relevant departments removed about 593 tonnes of trash from beaches and about 150 tonnes of trash from the sea. The working group calls on the public to protect the beaches and coastal environments by using eco-friendly tableware and containers as much as possible and bringing their own trash with them when they leave the beaches. They should also separate their trash for recycling and refrain from littering. Meanwhile, the working group also urges the public and swimmers to pay attention to the beach and marine environment, so as to ensure the safety of their activities.

In addition to the two sessions of beach clean-up activities, the environmental hygiene task force under the city beautification and sanitation working group also held the citywide cleaning campaign from April to May. The working group will review the effectiveness of these various activities and launch other efforts facilitating city beautification and sanitation in an orderly manner, so as to raise the public’s awareness of the hygiene of communities, beaches and the marine environment and build a beautiful and clean city together.