Guard against chikungunya fever: Be aware of signs and symptoms, follow the “3 Tips for Mosquito Prevention”

MACAU, July 30 - Chikungunya fever is transmitted by Aedes albopictus and Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. It does not spread directly from person to person. Clinical manifestations primarily include fever, rash, and severe joint pain (often affecting the small joints of the wrists, knees, ankles, and fingers). Chikungunya fever usually lasts for 5 to 7 days. While symptoms are mild in most cases, some infected persons may experience persistent joint pain for 2 to 3 months. If symptoms occur, medical attention should be sought immediately.

Chikungunya fever is a preventable and controllable infectious disease, and elimination of mosquito breeding grounds is the key to its prevention. Since the vector Aedes mosquitoes mainly breed in small amounts of clean, standing water (especially in artificial containers), removing standing water is the most effective measure for mosquito control. The Health Bureau urges the public to follow the “3 Tips for Mosquito Prevention” to help eradicate chikungunya fever and other mosquito-borne diseases:

Prevent mosquito breeding at home: Regularly clear stagnant water in and around your workplace and home to eliminate mosquito breeding sites; Keep mosquitoes out: Use window screens, mosquito nets or turn on the air conditioner at home to reduce the chance of being bitten indoors; Prevent mosquito bites outdoors: When outdoors, wear light-coloured, long-sleeved tops and trousers, and use mosquito repellent on exposed skin and clothing to prevent mosquito bites.

If in doubt, members of the public can call the Health Bureau’s infectious disease hotline on 28700800 or visit the Infectious Disease Information website (http://www.ssm.gov.mo/csr).