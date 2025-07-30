Deputy Minister Maggie Sotyu hosts G20 Tourism community engagement in Gert Sibande District, 31 Jul

On Thursday, 31 July 2025, the Deputy Minister of Tourism in the Republic of South Africa, Ms. Maggie Sotyu, will host a community engagement in the Gert Sibande District Municipality of Mpumalanga Province, focusing on the fourth G20 Tourism Priority: Enhanced Resilience for Inclusive, Sustainable Tourism Development. This is the second G20 Tourism Community Outreach following Deputy Minister Sotyu’s recent engagement with the communities in the Northern Cape Province.

Hosted in collaboration with the Msukaligwa Local Municipality in the Mpumalanga Province, the event will bring together members of the community, sector stakeholders, and tourism businesses to discuss how they can actively participate in the sustainable development initiatives and programmes to ensure resilient, inclusive, and thriving tourism economies under the theme - ‘Our Tourism, Our Future.’

Sustainable development integrates economic growth, social inclusion, and environmental protection, ensuring the long-term health and stability of all people, and our planet. Sustainable initiatives and programmes ensure that businesses and communities are better prepared against socio-economic and natural uncertainties. Working with communities is essential to promote a sustainable, responsible, and resilient tourism sector that is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Sustainable development programmes are critical for their ability to be a catalyst for broader economic growth. Deputy Minister Sotyu will utilise the engagement to share information on the Department’s capacity, empowerment, and business incentive programmes with a view to encouraging active participation by the Youth, Women, and Small Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs).

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 31 July 2025

Time: 09h00 to 14h00

Venue: Ermelo Town Hall, Corner Kerk and Taute Street, Ermelo – Mpumalanga Province

RSVP: to Szwane@tourism.gov.za by 15h00 on 30 July 2025 to secure accreditation.

Media inquiries:

Ms. Nomsa Hani - Office of the Deputy Minister of Tourism]

E-mail: NHani@tourism.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

