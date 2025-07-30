WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Pedophiles, Drug Traffickers, and Illegal Alien who Fled from a Fatal Car Crash

70% of ICE arrests include illegal aliens with criminal convictions or pending charges.

WASHINGTON— As part of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) ongoing effort to protect American communities from violent criminal aliens, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested multiple individuals with serious criminal convictions ranging from predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, to meth trafficking, and failure to stop and render aid in a fatal car crash.

Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS is delivering on its promise to prioritize the American people over illegal aliens and criminal protection policies, removing these public safety threats from American communities.

“The Biden Administration allowed dangerous criminals to pour into our country,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to arrest these criminal illegal aliens. From pedophiles to drug traffickers, ICE is prioritizing arresting the worst of the worst. We will not allow criminal illegals to terrorize American communities.”

Recent ICE enforcement actions include:

Hector Bonaparte-Contreras, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim less than 13 in Chicago, IL.

Santiago Geovany Garcia-Rosales, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of failure to stop and render aid involving death in Harris County, TX.

Arnauld Sammy Kamana, a criminal illegal alien from Rwanda, convicted of theft in Moraine, OH.

Sergio Bermudez-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of felony larceny and breaking and entering in Harnett County, NC.

Julio Armando Gomez-Fernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute >500 grams of methamphetamine, and illegal re-entry in the District of Colorado.

ICE encourages the public to report crimes or suspicious activity by contacting the ICE tip line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE or visiting www.ice.gov.

###