DHS Releases New Nationwide Ads to Encourage Self Deportation

CBP Home app offers those in America illegally $1,000 and a free flight home

WASHINGTON - Today, Secretary Noem announced new nationwide ads promoting the CBP Home App, which encourages illegal aliens to self deport to their native country. Illegal aliens who utilize the app will receive financial assistance of up to $1,000, a free flight home, and preserve the potential opportunity to return to the United States the legal, right way. Those who do not take advantage of the app will be fined thousands of dollars, detained, and forcefully removed from the United States.

“The CBP Home app gives aliens the option to leave now, and self deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return.”

This series of ads will run on broadcast television and online, across the United States and internationally. It will be broadcast in multiple languages. The ads are targeted toward all illegal aliens residing within the United States to ensure they are given the resources needed to take advantage of this incredibly generous opportunity granted to them by the United States government.

Watch the 30 and 60 second ads.

