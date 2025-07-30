ICE Houston Arrests 214 Criminal Illegal Alien Child Pedophiles in the First Six Months of the Trump Administration

The 214 arrests were more than the Houston field office arrested during the entire 2024 fiscal year

HOUSTON — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Houston field office arrested 214 criminal illegal aliens in the past six months who have been charged or convicted of a sex offense involving a minor. The 214 arrests are more than the Houston Field Office arrested during the entire 2024 fiscal year when they arrested 211 illegal aliens charged or convicted of a child sex offense.

Of the 214 criminal illegal aliens arrested, 179 had final orders of removal from an immigration judge. 141 have already been removed.

“Thanks to ICE Houston, there are 214 less pedophiles on our streets. These are the type of perverted predators ICE is targeting and removing from our country,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow these sickos to prey on children in the U.S. Our message to these depraved criminals is clear: LEAVE NOW. If you don’t, we will hunt you down and deport you.”

Some of the criminal illegal aliens charged or convicted of a child sex offense arrested by the ICE ERO Houston Field Office in the past six months include:

Gabriel Julio Velazquez Lopez, a 25-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of sexual assault of a child and assault with intent to rape. He illegally entered the U.S. four times since 2016. ICE arrested him on April 8th, and he was deported on April 10, 2025.

Roberto Antonio Caballero-Garcia, a 31-year-old criminal illegal alien from El Salvador was arrested for three counts of sexual assault of a child in Dallas County. He was convicted in 2017 and given 10 years deferred adjudication. ICE deported him on May 5, 2025.

Carlos Alfredo Lopez Espinal, a 45-year-old criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of sexual indecency with a minor in March, 2025. He was arrested by ICE on July 18, 2025.

Meliton Gonzalez, a 76-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of child sexual assault in 2015 and sentenced to 10 years. Gonzalez has been illegally in country since 1976. He was deported by ICE on June 12th, after serving time in Texas.

Mario Ramirez Martinez, a 71-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of two counts of sexual assault of a child in Hidalgo County, Texas. He served 10 years in prison; arrested by ICE and deported Jun 2, 2025.

Members of the public can report crimes and suspicious activity by dialing 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or completing the online tip form.

# # #