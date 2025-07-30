Robotimize Wins 'Tech for Good' Award at SG60 for Advancing Global Rehabilitation Through Inclusive Innovation

Kerry Guo, CEO and Founder of Robotimize Group, receives the “Technology for Good” award from Minister Edwin Tong SC (left), with Garry Lam, Chairman of Brands For Good (right), officiating the ceremony. (From left) Garry Lam, Chairman of Brands For Good; Kerry Guo, CEO and Founder of Robotimize Group; Chiam Tut Fu, CEO of Thomson Wellth; and Benjamin Seet, Group Chairman of National Healthcare Group. Group photo commemorating the receipt of the “Technology for Good” award, featuring Kerry Guo, CEO and Founder of Robotimize Group, with distinguished healthcare leaders and advocates. Robotimize’s VivantePlexus™ platform integrates robotics, functional electrical stimulation (FES), and AI to deliver comprehensive, patient-centred rehabilitation across upper and lower limb recovery. The Robotimize team, led by CEO and Founder Kerry Guo, at their grand technology showcase as Platinum Sponsors of RehabWeek 2025 in Chicago, unveiling cutting-edge innovations from the VivantePlexus™ platform.

Celebrating Singapore’s 60th anniversary, Robotimize is recognised for revolutionising rehabilitation with AI-driven, inclusive healthcare solutions.

This award is a reminder that technology must serve people first—restoring dignity, independence, and hope in every recovery journey we help shape.” — Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO, Robotimize Group.

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robotimize Group, a global leader in intelligent neurorehabilitation technology, has been honoured with the prestigious Brands For Good “Tech for Good” Award, a timely recognition aligning with the nation’s 60th anniversary celebration—SG60. This accolade cements Robotimize’s role as a trailblazing enterprise combining technological excellence with a deep commitment to inclusive, sustainable, and purpose-driven innovation.Presented under the GOOD FOR SG national campaign, the award recognises companies that exemplify the values of Harmony, Resilience, Responsibility, Inclusivity, and Kindness. For Robotimize, it affirms a mission held since its inception: to transform the rehabilitation landscape with intelligent, human-centred, and globally scalable solutions that restore not only function, but also dignity and independence.A National Milestone with Global ImpactIn line with the SG60 campaign’s guiding theme—“We don’t just look back—we activate forward”—Robotimize embodies the spirit of a forward-looking Singapore. Headquartered in the city-state and supported by an international network, the company reflects Singapore’s legacy of resilience, ingenuity, and global vision.“Singapore has taught us that small nations can have a profound global voice—especially when anchored in integrity, excellence, and care,” said Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO of Robotimize Group. “Winning this award is a meaningful reminder of why we do what we do. Rehabilitation is not just about technology—it’s about restoring dignity and hope. We are humbled to be recognised as a force for good during this historic national milestone.”Technology That Transforms LivesAt the core of Robotimize’s work lies a fundamental belief: that rehabilitation technology must be intelligent, inclusive, and clinically grounded. Since its founding in 2022, the company has rapidly developed and deployed a range of innovative neurorehabilitation solutions, enhancing outcomes for individuals with stroke, spinal cord injuries, neurodegenerative diseases, and musculoskeletal impairments.Its flagship platforms include:+ VivantePlexus™ – A modular suite combining robotics, functional electrical stimulation (FES), artificial intelligence, and therapist-directed control to facilitate motor recovery for upper and lower limbs.+ NeuroVivante™ – A cognitive stimulation and neuromodulation system designed to enhance neuroplasticity for patients with acquired brain injury or dementia.+ TeleVivante™ – A telerehabilitation platform enabling remote therapy delivery, continuous patient monitoring, and sustained therapist engagement.+ ElevoVivante™ – A balance, posture, and gait coordination system supporting multidimensional rehabilitation across both inpatient and outpatient settings.Designed to empower clinicians and optimise care delivery, these systems are currently deployed in hospitals, rehabilitation centres, and homes across Asia and Europe, with research collaborations active in Canada, Germany, and Australia.Global Reach, Singaporean ValuesWhile Robotimize operates globally, its Singaporean identity is embedded in every aspect of its culture and operations. With a lean but highly specialised team comprising engineers, researchers, clinical advisors, and regional partners across six continents, the company develops every product with a dual focus: scientific rigour and human empathy.In 2025, Robotimize reached a key milestone as Platinum Sponsor and Headline Exhibitor at RehabWeek 2025 in Chicago, one of the most prominent global forums for rehabilitation technology. Its presence at the event signified Singapore’s increasing influence on the international stage in the field of neurorehabilitation.“Rehabilitation 4.0 is no longer a concept—it is a present-day necessity,” said Zen Koh , Strategic Advisor to Robotimize and Ambassador of IISART and Founder of MotusAcademy . “The world is searching for solutions that are accessible, intelligent, and scalable. Robotimize is leading by example, demonstrating how a Singapore-born enterprise can deliver global impact through purpose-led innovation.”Advancing the Values of SG60The Brands For Good Awards were created to acknowledge organisations that embed social and environmental impact within their business models. For the SG60 edition, emphasis was placed on companies advancing the SPIRIT OF GOOD FOR SG, which highlights:+ Harmony – Fostering unity across communities and cultures+ Resilience – Embracing challenges with adaptability and strength+ Responsibility – Caring for people, society, and the planet+ Inclusivity – Promoting equal access and opportunity+ Kindness – Cultivating compassion and collective wellbeingRobotimize was selected in the “Technology for Good” category for its demonstrable efforts in expanding access to rehabilitation services in under-resourced settings, supporting national health systems through clinician training, and designing modular solutions adaptable to diverse clinical ecosystems.“The real value of technology lies in the lives it changes,” noted Professor Denny Oetomo, Scientific Advisor at Robotimize and Professor at the University of Melbourne. “Our collaborations with Robotimize focus on bridging the divide between lab-based innovation and real-world patient impact. This recognition reinforces our shared commitment to that mission.”Stories Beyond Systems: Putting People FirstBehind every Robotimize product and partnership lies a story of recovery, agency, and renewed possibility. The company’s technology has enabled a stroke survivor in rural Malaysia to walk unaided, helped an elderly patient in Germany regain hand function, and supported remote telerehabilitation for Indigenous communities in Australia.Beyond its technologies, Robotimize invests in community engagement, clinician training, and capacity-building across ASEAN and other regions. By collaborating with hospitals, NGOs, and academic institutions, it reinforces its identity as an ecosystem builder and long-term partner in rehabilitation transformation.This people-centred approach aligns strongly with the GOOD FOR SG campaign, encouraging enterprises to align commercial success with meaningful societal contribution.A Shared Honour at the 10th Anniversary GalaThe award was presented during the 10th Anniversary Brands For Good Gala Dinner, held in July 2025—a signature event bringing together leaders across government, academia, business, and civil society.Notable attendees included:+ Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and Second Minister for LawProfessor Lim Soon Hock, Adjunct Professor, Institute for Engineering Leadership, National University of Singapore+ Dr William Wan, Senior Consultant and former General Secretary, Singapore Kindness Movement+ Gregory Vijayendran, Honourary General Secretary, National Council of Social Service (NCSS)Robotimize was recognised not only for its innovation but for its broader contributions in aligning research, clinical practice, and industry development toward a shared goal of more inclusive, effective rehabilitation care.Looking to the Future: 2026 and BeyondRobotimize views the award not as a culmination, but as a catalyst for future progress. Over the next 12 months, the company intends to:+ Launch its AI-powered clinical decision support engine, enabling precise rehabilitation planning+ Expand pilot deployments in Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Middle East, focusing on scalable and cost-efficient models+ Deepen partnerships with national rehabilitation networks in Australia and the United Kingdom+ Introduce the ACE™ (Adaptive Cognitive Engagement) modules, supporting cognitive and mental health rehabilitation+ Host the inaugural Asia Neurorehabilitation Innovation Summit in Singapore, convening leaders across clinical, regulatory, and startup ecosystemsIn parallel, Robotimize will continue contributing to key policy dialogues on data privacy, interoperability, and ethical AI in healthcare via platforms such as WHO, APEC Digital Health Initiative, and IISART.A Tribute to Singapore’s Innovation LegacyThe SG60 “Tech for Good” award is not only a recognition of Robotimize’s achievements—it is also a tribute to Singapore’s evolution into a leading global hub for science, engineering, and inclusive innovation.“Singapore’s journey has always been one of vision, resilience, and shared purpose,” concluded Kerry Guo. “As a company born here, we carry those values into every partnership, every prototype, and every patient interaction. This award belongs to the community of therapists, engineers, and patients who inspire us to build better, every day.”About Robotimize GroupRobotimize Group is a next-generation health technology company headquartered in Singapore, specialising in intelligent rehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies. Its AI-enabled platforms support motor, cognitive, and neurological recovery across hospital, home, and telerehabilitation environments.With regional hubs in Malaysia and Europe and a fast-growing international partner network, Robotimize is redefining how recovery is delivered—making it more personal, adaptive, and accessible.For more information, visit: www.robotimize.tech About Brands For Good and GOOD FOR SGBrands For Good is a movement that celebrates businesses that integrate sustainable and socially responsible practices into their operations. In 2025, the Awards were held in partnership with GOOD FOR SG, Singapore’s national SG60 campaign that honours enterprises aligning with the nation’s founding values while delivering forward-looking social impact.The “Tech for Good” category specifically recognises technology-driven companies whose innovations deliver meaningful, measurable societal benefit while upholding the principles of inclusivity, responsibility, and scalability.

