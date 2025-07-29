Official Visit by Yang Amat Berhormat Dato' Onn Hafiz bin Ghazi, Menteri Besar of Johor, 30 July to 1 August 2025

YAB Dato’ Onn Hafiz bin Ghazi, Menteri Besar of Johor, will make an Official Visit to Singapore from 30 July to 1 August 2025, at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan. YAB Dato’ Onn Hafiz will also be visiting under the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship (LKYEF). Established in 1991, the LKYEF invites outstanding individuals to visit Singapore. The Fellows are chosen based on their track record and potential to contribute to the development of their nations and strengthening bilateral relations with Singapore. YAB Dato’ Onn Hafiz is the 82nd Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow and the ninth Fellow from Malaysia.

YAB Dato’ Onn Hafiz will call on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong. He will also meet Coordinating Minister for Social Policies and Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung, Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat, Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow, and Chairman of the LKYEF Lee Tzu Yang.

YAB Dato’ Onn Hafiz will receive briefings and make site visits related to urban development and hawker management.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

29 JULY 2025