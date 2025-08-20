Harper Orban's Harris Bay Hustle Raises Over $2,200 to Protect Lake George

MAMARONECK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What started as a personal mission to protect the lake where Harper Orban grew up has blossomed into a successful, intergenerational community movement, raising over $2,200 in conservation efforts for the Lake George Association.

Last July, Orban hosted the second annual Harris Bay Hustle, a local swim across Lake George's Harris Bay, starting at Shore Colony and concluding at Orban’s family dock. The fundraiser brought together more than 50 participants, uniting community members of all ages, from 5 to 76, and abilities, from seasoned swimmers to children floating on pool noodles.

Orban began planning the first Harris Bay Hustle in 2023 to raise awareness of the ecological threats facing the lake, raise funds, and foster community connection to the environment in a tangible, joyful way.

“I’ve been spending summers at Lake George since before I could walk or talk,” said Orban. “It saddens me to see the ecosystem being destroyed right before my eyes. This is my way of giving back to a place that means so much to me and my family.”

Despite logistical hurdles, including gaining access to private property and coordinating swim safety across the bay, Orban’s detailed planning and heartfelt proposal to the Shore Colony Association helped make the event a reality. Together with her family, they engaged community members, designed T-shirts, and raised over $2,200. The proceeds were donated to the Lake George Association, an organization dedicated to combating invasive species, pollution, and water imbalance in the lake.

The Harris Bay Hustle is set to return again next July, continuing its mission to protect one of New York’s most beloved lakes through community, awareness, and action. Support Orban and her conservation efforts by donating to https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-preserve-lake-george-with-the-harris-bay-hustle.

About Harper Orban

A rising junior at Mamaroneck High School, Harper Orban is also a varsity cheerleader, a student choreographer for an annual school production, and runs a local day camp for neighborhood kids each summer. She plans to pursue a career in health and human sciences, with hopes of becoming a nurse.

