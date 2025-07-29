California pre-deploys resources in Plumas, Nevada, and Sierra counties ahead of critical fire weather conditions

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today approved the prepositioning of firefighting resources in Plumas, Nevada, and Sierra counties in response to critical fire weather conditions forecasted to impact the area starting Wednesday, July 30, through Thursday, July 31, 2025.

