Governor Newsom announces appointments 7.29.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Gerald Tolbert, of La Jolla, has been appointed to the Medical Board of California. Tolbert has been a Clinical Assistant Professor at the Department of Emergency Medicine and Medical Director for Medical Student Initiatives at University of California, San Diego since 2025 and Assistant Director for Medical Education at Sanford Institute for Empathy and Compassion since 2025. He was a Clinical Assistant Professor and Foundation Dean of the Seattle Campus at the University of Washington from 2019 to 2024. Tolbert was an Attending Physician at Advocate Medical Group South Suburban Hospital from 2013 to 2019. He was an Early Academic Outreach Programs Assistant Director at University of California, San Diego from 2000 to 2005. Tolbert was Coordinator and Interim Director for MESA at Southwestern Community College from 1998 to 2000. He was an Operation Specialist First Class in the United States Navy and United States Naval Reserve from 1989 to 2005. Tolbert is a Certifying Examination Case Developer for the American Board of Emergency Physicians and a Member of the American College of Emergency Physicians. He earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from Wayne State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry and Cell Biology from University of California, San Diego. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Tolbert is a Democrat.

Trinidad Solis, of Fresno, has been appointed to the Medical Board of California. Solis has been Deputy Public Health Officer at the Fresno County Department of Public Health since 2022, where she was a Public Health Physician from 2020 to 2021. She was a Family Medicine Physician for the Faculty Practice Group at University of California, Los Angeles Health from 2018 to 2019. Solis was a Family Medicine Intern and Resident at University of California, Los Angeles Medical Center from 2014 to 2017. She is a member of the National Hispanic Medical Association and the Health Officers Association of California. She earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from University of California, San Francisco, a Master of Public Health degree from Johns Hopkins University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Human Biology from Stanford University. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Solis is a Democrat.

Veling Tsai, of South Pasadena, has been reappointed to the Medical Board of California, where he has served since 2022. Tsai has been an Attending Physician at Caring ENT since 2016, Clinical Assistant Professor of Head and Neck Surgery at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Medicine since 2008, and an Attending Surgeon at the University of California, Los Angeles Olive View Medical Center since 2012. He is a member of the Physician Assistant Board of California, State Bar of California, and the American College of Legal Medicine. Tsai earned a Doctor of Medicine degree and a Juris Doctor degree from Southern Illinois University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Tsai is registered without party preference.

Jackie Schaffer, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California Travel and Tourism Commission. Schaffer has been a Self-Employed Writer, Director, and Producer since 2007. She was President and Producer at Montecito Picture Company (DreamWorks) from 2001 to 2007. Schaffer was Vice President at Working Title Films (Universal Pictures) from 1999 to 2001. She was a Creative Executive for Theatrical Production at Warner Bros from 1997 to 1999. Shaffer is a Member of the Board of Directors at Moxi Museum of Innovation and Technology and a member of the Headmaster’s Council at Viewpoint School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from Georgetown University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Schaffer is a Democrat.

Elvin Lai, of San Diego, has been appointed to the California Travel and Tourism Commission. Lai has been Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at MSG Hospitality Group since 2024, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at G4 Management since 2023, Chief Executive Officer and President at Ocean Park Inn Hotel since 2012 and Co-Founder, Chief Financial Officer, and Business Development at HOTELbeat, Inc since 2011. He was a Principal Partner at G4 Risk Solutions from 2019 to 2021. Lai was Chief Executive Officer and Founder at G4 Strategies from 2017 to 2019. He was Chief Financial Officer and Co-Founder at Abnormal Company Inc. from 2012 to 2018. Lai was Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer at Ocean Park Inn Hotel from 2003 to 2012. He is Chairman of the Lai Family Foundation, Director at the San Diego Tourism Marketing District Board of Directors, Treasurer of the Asian Business Association San Diego, and a member of the Board of Directors of the San Diego Foundation and Sharp HealthCare. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from University of California, San Diego, a Master of Science degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management from California State University, San Diego, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology from University of San Diego. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Lai is registered without party preference.

Taylor Tedder, of Moorpark, has been appointed to the California State Board of Optometry. Tedder has been an Optometrist at Opticore Optometry Group, PC since 2023. He was Chief Medical Officer at Visibly from 2022 to 2023. Tedder was Director of Strategy at CVS Health from 2017 to 2022. He was Eyecare Director at Luxottica Retail from 2007 to 2017. Tedder is a member of the California Optometric Association. He earned a Doctor of Optometry degree from Illinois College of Optometry and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Kansas State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Taylor is registered without party preference.

Francis Albert David, of Alta Loma, has been appointed to the Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology and Hearing Aid Dispensers Board. David has been a Speech Pathologist at Glendora Unified School District since 2008 and a Speech Pathologist at Whole Child Therapy since 2019. He was a Speech Pathologist at Emanate Health from 2008 to 2020. David is a member of the American Speech and Hearing Association, California Speech and Hearing Association and University of the Philippines Camp Alumni Association – North America. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Communication Disorders from California State University, Los Angeles and a Bachelor of Science degree in Speech Pathology from University of Philippines Manila. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. David is registered without party preference.

Karin Eugenio, of Imperial, has been appointed to the 45th District Agricultural Association – Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta Board. Eugenio has been a Government Affairs Specialist for the Anza-Borrego Foundation since 2021, Professor at California State University, San Diego since 2017, and Adjunct Professor at Imperial Valley College since 2010. She is Vice Chair of the Imperial County Transportation Commission, Vice President of the Humane Society of Imperial County, and Board Director for the Imperial Irrigation District. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Eugenio is registered without party preference.