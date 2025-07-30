Department of the Interior Curbs Preferential Treatment for Wind Energy

Today, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum announced four policy measures to advance President Donald J. Trump’s commonsense approach to affordable, reliable energy development in America.

In alignment with President Donald J. Trump’s directives, the Department of the Interior is ending special treatment for unreliable energy sources, such as wind. This includes evaluating whether to stop onshore wind development on some federal lands and halting future offshore wind lease sales. The Department will also study how constructing and operating wind turbines might affect migratory bird populations.

These changes are part of a broader America First energy strategy focused on affordability, reliability, and accountability for the American people. As part of efforts to support a stable power grid and elevate local voices, the Department will improve consultation with tribes, local communities, and the fishing industry regarding offshore wind projects. The latest reforms aim to ensure that energy development reflects local land-use priorities and community values.

“These policy changes represent a commonsense approach to energy that puts Americans’ interests first,” said Secretary Doug Burgum. “Leveling the playing field in permitting supports energy development that’s reliable, affordable, and built to last. We’re also making sure tribes and local communities have a real seat at the table. This move is about responsible energy growth that works for every American.”

Today’s announcements include:

Stopping Preferential Treatment for Wind Projects

Secretary’s Order No. 3437, “Ending Preferential Treatment for Unreliable, Foreign-Controlled Energy Sources in Department Decision-Making,” directs the Department of the Interior to end preferential treatment for unreliable energy sources like wind. The Order calls for identifying policies biased in favor of wind and solar energy and halting support for energy supply chains controlled by foreign rivals. In line with the January 20, 2025, Presidential Memorandum on Wind Energy, the Department will review its policies to identify and remove favoritism toward unreliable energy, with a report of recommended reforms to be submitted under Section 5 of Executive Order 14315.

Restoring Congress’s Mandate to Consider All Uses of Our Public Lands and Waters Equally

The Department will consider withdrawing areas onshore with high potential for wind energy development to ensure compliance with legal requirements for multiple use and sustained yield of public lands. This means balancing energy development with other important uses—such as recreation and grazing—and protecting BLM-managed lands, as envisioned by Congress. Additionally, at the end of the last administration, over 3.5 million acres offshore were designated as Wind Energy Areas, which are pre-approved zones where the federal government could auction leases for offshore wind development. By terminating these Wind Energy Areas, we are safeguarding our coastal environments and local economies from unchecked development, while ensuring our power grids are not underpinned by unreliable, subsidized energy sources.

Enhancing Stakeholder Engagement for Offshore Wind Development

The Department will strengthen its guidance to ensure more meaningful consultation regarding offshore wind development, especially with tribes, the fishing industry, and coastal towns. The construction and operation of offshore wind turbines have disproportionate impacts on these stakeholders, from disrupting commercial fishing to driving away tourism. By addressing current gaps, this updated guidance will support greater collaboration, transparency, and respect for community and regional priorities.

Reviewing the Consequences of Developing Wind Turbines on Migratory Birds

The Department will conduct a careful review of avian mortality rates associated with the development of wind energy projects located in migratory flight paths and determine whether such impacts qualify as “incidental" takings of birds under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and related laws. The Department will also conduct a review of the applicable regulations to determine the appropriate approach to permitting these activities, identifying violations of the applicable statutes, and related penalties.