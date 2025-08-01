South Florida Nurse Empowerment and Leadership Conference, August 16,2025

Nurses gather in Hollywood, Florida for The Highly Anticipated Annual Nurse Empowerment and Leadership Conference

Every Nurse is a Leader. Whether you are leading from the bedside, boardroom, classroom or the community, You are a Leader. Many times you lead with your heart, a touch , or even your silence.” — Eva M Francis

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On August 16, 2025, nursing students, nurses, nurse leaders, rising changemakers, and healthcare advocates from across the country and The Caribbean will converge in Hollywood, Florida for a transformative one-day event: the Nurse Empowerment and Leadership Conference (NELC) — a bold movement to elevate the voice, presence, and power of nurses . The theme for this conference is , Ignite the Nursing Vision: Build.Lead.Care.Hosted by Eva M Francis, President and Founder of the Nurse Empowerment and Leadership Institute . This event is not just a conference — it’s a call to action to create bold and compassionate leaders in Nursing and Healthcare.“Nurses have always been the backbone of healthcare,” says Eva M Francis “Now more than ever, they must become its future architects — from the bedside to the boardroom.”The keynote speaker, Dr. Ena Williams, is a symbol of what’s possible when purpose meets persistence. Raised in in Jamaica, Dr. Williams now serves as the Chief Nurse Executive of Yale New Haven Health, one of the most prestigious hospital systems in the U.S. She also sits on the Board of The Joint Commission and is the President-Elect of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL).Her story is not just inspiring — it’s historic.In addition to Dr. Eva Williams the Nurse Empowerment and Leadership Conference will feature a powerful lineup of visonary healthcare speakers.Each speaker brings a unique perspective from breaking system barriers to building sustainable leadership pipelines. Together they represent the bold, inclusive and future-forward vision that defines this conference."We are excited and honored to feature speakers and leaders who are not only leading from the front line but shaking up boardrooms, policy circles and innovation spaces" said " Conference Founder and Nurse Leader Eva M Francis.What to Expect: Community, Growth, Innovation,Learning, Networking, Connections, Leadership.This high-impact, high-energy day will feature:Powerful panels on leadership, reinvention, entrepreneurship, and purposeBreakout conversations with nurse executives, innovators, and policy influencersMentorship opportunities for students and early-career nursesRecognition and awards honoring trailblazing nurse leadersRegistration InformationWith support from civic leaders, health executives, and national nursing organizations, the conference aims to ignite a new era of nurse-led innovation, policy, and power.Date: August 16, 2025Location: Margaritaville Beach Resort , Hollywood, FLRegistration.Media Inquiries: admin@thenurseempowerment.com1(954)534-4144

Conference Promotional video

