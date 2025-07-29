How do you want to live your life, now and through the end?

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

You’ve made tough calls, led through uncertain moments, cared for the important people in your life and stepped up when it mattered most. But there’s one conversation that still catches some off guard: What kind of health care do you want as life changes?

That’s where The Conversation Project comes in. The project’s resources help people talk with those they trust about what matters most to them—long before a health crisis hits. The Conversation Project seeks to ensure your voice is heard, your values are clear and the people around you know how to support you.

Started nearly 15 years ago, The Conversation Project reaches folks where they live, work, pray and learn. The free tools are available in multiple languages, and help spark conversations with spouses, kids, friends or a Veteran’s VA care team. Whether someone is healthy now or facing health concerns, it’s never too early to talk about what matters most.

We all hope to live well—right through the end. Having a plan in place doesn’t mean giving up. It means making sure the care you get works for you. And when your values guide your care, your family and caregivers have more confidence and less stress when hard decisions arise.

The Conversation Project also offers additional free, practical guides to help with key decisions—like how to choose or be a health care proxy, how to support someone who’s seriously ill, living with dementia or caring for a child with critical health needs. These resources are grounded, relatable and ready whenever they’re needed.

So, how do you want to live through the end of your life? Start talking about it today—before it’s too late.

“Our ultimate goal, after all, is not a good death but a good life to the very end.” —Dr. Atul Gawande

Explore the free tools and get started at theconversationproject.org