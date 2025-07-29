A Million Thanks Moves National Headquarters to Topeka, Kansas to Expand Military Support Efforts

A deployed U.S. service member pauses to kiss a handwritten letter—one of millions sent through A Million Thanks’ national letter-writing campaign. A group of U.S. service members sort and distribute handwritten letters while deployed, a powerful reminder of how personal messages boost morale in combat zones. A U.S. Marine sits beside a stack of care packages and reads a handwritten letter—an intimate reminder of home and support during deployment.

Following its relocation to Kansas, the nonprofit appoints Michele Holley as Executive Director and launches new outreach to serve more active-duty military.

Relocating to Kansas signifies a bold step for A Million Thanks. This has been a family-run organization since it was founded by Shauna Fleming in 2004. Now, I’m honored to carry that mission forward.” — Michele Holley

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Million Thanks, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting U.S. military service members through handwritten letters of appreciation, has officially relocated its national headquarters from California to Topeka, Kansas. The move marks a strategic shift aimed at expanding the organization’s national footprint and deepening its community and civic engagement efforts.

Founded in 2004, A Million Thanks has delivered over 21 million letters of gratitude to active-duty service members around the world. With a strong foundation built on volunteer participation and youth engagement, the organization has grown into a leading voice for public expressions of support for the military. The relocation to Kansas positions the nonprofit at the heart of the country, offering new opportunities to scale its operations and impact.

“Relocating to Kansas signifies a bold step for A Million Thanks,” said Michele Holley, the organization’s newly appointed Executive Director. “This has been a family-run organization since it was founded by high school student Shauna Fleming in 2004. Now, I’m honored to carry that mission forward.”

Holley, a veteran of Operation Desert Storm and an experienced nonprofit leader, assumed the role of Executive Director on May 1. Her appointment signals a renewed focus on strategic partnerships, outreach programs, and operational sustainability. Under her leadership, the organization will strengthen its nationwide volunteer network and expand partnerships with schools, businesses, and community groups.

The move also allows A Million Thanks to tap into Kansas’s rich history of military service and public service culture. With proximity to military installations and a centrally located logistics network, the new headquarters is expected to increase operational efficiency and strengthen outreach efforts nationwide.

“A Million Thanks has always been about connection—between civilians and service members, between communities and country,” Holley added. “To continue that mission in a new home, with new energy behind it, is both exciting and meaningful.”

The organization’s letter-writing campaigns remain at the core of its work, inviting individuals, classrooms, churches, and businesses to participate in showing appreciation for those in uniform. As it enters this new chapter, A Million Thanks will continue to build on that mission with enhanced engagement programs and broader public outreach.

In addition, A Million Thanks is expanding its outreach to the business community. If you are a regional, national, or global business looking to collaborate with A Million Thanks to support its mission, the organization welcomes opportunities for partnership. Whether through financial contributions, in-kind donations, or collaborative campaigns, corporate partners help amplify the mission and extend its reach to more service members nationwide.

To learn more or get involved, visit www.amillionthanks.org.

#AMillionThanks #MilitarySupport #LettersOfGratitude #Topeka #SupportOurTroops #VeteranLeadership

About A Million Thanks

A Million Thanks is dedicated to boosting morale and strengthening resilience among U.S. military members and veterans by delivering handwritten letters filled with gratitude, encouragement, and connection. The organization mobilizes individuals, schools, businesses, and community groups across the country in nationwide letter-writing campaigns that foster civic engagement and uplift those who serve. In addition to its flagship letter program, A Million Thanks operates youth civic engagement initiatives, organizes national letter drives, and builds partnerships that promote volunteerism and patriotic service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.