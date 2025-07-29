Eyes in the Sky: UNESCO launches the Sites Navigator to monitor heritage in near-real time

Thanks to the continued support of the Government of Flanders (Belgium), the World Heritage Online Map Platform has evolved into the UNESCO Sites Navigator, a dynamic geospatial platform now covering World Heritage sites, Biosphere Reserves, and Global Geoparks.

Originally launched in 2023 to support the monitoring of World Heritage properties, the UNESCO Sites Navigator has evolved into a powerful tool for integrated management and enhanced visibility of UNESCO-designated sites. By displaying the official boundaries of these sites—achieved through sustained intersectoral collaboration across the Culture and Natural Sciences sectors—the platform offers a unified view.

The UNESCO Sites Navigator integrates nearly 40 relevant datasets to strengthen monitoring through remote sensing and to provide deeper insights into the sites’ values, geographical features, and exposure to risks and pressures.

A standout feature is the automated alert system, which delivers daily and weekly updates on potential risks — such as wildfires, earthquakes, tsunamis, coral bleaching, or vegetation loss — based on near real-time satellite data. While these alerts do not confirm damage, they provide early situational awareness for site managers and decision-makers, enabling timely responses. The alert system currently focuses on World Heritage properties, with plans to expand to other UNESCO designations.

The development of the UNESCO Sites Navigator has been paired with capacity-building initiatives, such as the “Digital Technologies to Empower World Heritage in Africa” workshop held in Windhoek (Namibia) in June 2025, which gathered 70 heritage professionals from across the continent to explore digital solutions for heritage protection and management.

By addressing a longstanding global gap in spatial monitoring tools, the UNESCO Sites Navigator empowers site managers and stakeholders to take informed, timely, and transformative action to safeguard cultural and natural heritage.

The UNESCO World Heritage Centre gratefully acknowledges the steadfast support of the Government of Flanders (Belgium) in the development of this tool, as well as the valuable contribution of the Heritage Emergency Fund.