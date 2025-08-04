PipeDreams Acquires H&H Heating & Air Conditioning, Expanding Footprint into Greater Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PipeDreams , a leading home services platform focused on acquiring and growing high-performing residential plumbing, HVAC, and electrical businesses, announced today that it has acquired H&H Heating & Air Conditioning , a trusted HVAC provider serving homeowners throughout the greater Philadelphia and Wilmington areas since 1985.Based in Essington, Pennsylvania, H&H has built a strong reputation for customer service, technical excellence, and long-standing relationships across Delaware County and beyond. The acquisition establishes PipeDreams’ presence in the Mid-Atlantic and reflects its continued commitment to partnering with top-tier local businesses that prioritize service quality and employee culture.“We are thrilled to welcome H&H Heating & Air Conditioning into the PipeDreams family,” said Dan Laufer, Founder and CEO of PipeDreams. “Joe and Mike Hoke and their team have built an incredible company with deep roots in their community. We look forward to supporting their growth while preserving the core values that make H&H such a trusted name in the Philadelphia market.”As part of the transaction, Joe Hoke, one of H&H’s long-time owners, will remain with the business to ensure a smooth transition. “From our first conversation, it was clear that PipeDreams shares our commitment to our employees, our customers, and the legacy we’ve built over the last four decades,” said Joe Hoke. “This is the right fit for H&H, and I’m excited to see the company continue to grow and thrive with PipeDreams' support.”The acquisition of H&H marks PipeDreams’ latest investment in the home services space as the company continues to execute on its long-term strategy to build a platform of market-leading residential service brands across the United States.About PipeDreamsPipeDreams is a home services company focused on acquiring and growing market-leading plumbing, HVAC, and electrical businesses across the country. With a commitment to preserving the local legacy of each brand it partners with, PipeDreams provides operational support, growth capital, and strategic resources to help its companies thrive for the long term. For more information, visit www.pipedreams.com

