CBP Facilitates Access to Lifechanging Prosthetics for Survivors of Violence

NEW YORK — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is often associated with enforcement, but the agency also plays a crucial role in providing humanitarian assistance. This commitment to balancing enforcement with empathy was recently demonstrated by CBP’s New York Field Office.

In June 2024, CBP’s New York Field Office - under the leadership of Director of Field Operations (DFO) Frank Russo - facilitated the return of three young adults from Tanzania who are survivors of violent attacks linked to ritualistic beliefs. These individuals, born with albinism, were targeted and mutilated due to superstitions that their body parts bring good luck. Thanks to CBP’s intervention, they were able to receive urgent medical care and prosthetics in the United States.

This initiative is part of CBP’s ongoing support for the Global Medical Relief Fund (GMRF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing medical treatment to children from over 64 countries. Founded by Elissa Montanti, the GMRF has partnered with CBP since 2010 to facilitate entry into the United States for young victims of war, natural disasters, and severe medical conditions. Although the three young adults have now aged out of pediatric care, Med East, a private company, has generously offered to provide their new prosthetics at no cost.

DFO Russo visited the group during their stay at the GMRF’s Dare to Dream House in Staten Island, NY. Reflecting on CBP’s role, he stated, “U.S. Customs and Border Protection is responsible for protecting the country, and while our job is incredibly challenging, efforts like these are immensely rewarding and demonstrate the humanitarian side of what we do.”

On August 17, in further support of GMRF, CBP will be welcoming a flight from Dubai carrying individuals in need of medical care and prosthetics support. CBP and GMRF will be releasing further information regarding this event in the weeks to come.

The Dare to Dream House serves as a residence for children receiving medical treatment in the U.S., often hosting patients from around the world. With support from hospitals such as Shriners Children’s in Philadelphia and a network of international embassies, the GMRF continues its mission to deliver hope, with CBP proudly contributing to these efforts.

For more information about the Global Medical Relief Fund, please visit GMRF.