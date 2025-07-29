Anglers reminded to register for MDC’s first Fishing Fin-atics fishing club meeting Aug. 2

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is reminding anglers to register for the first meeting of the department’s new southeast Missouri fishing club – Fishing Fin-atics – from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 2 at Perry County Community Lake.

This community-driven club is designed to bring together teenagers and young adult anglers of all experience levels, promote sustainable fishing practices, and encourage conservation efforts across the state.

Advance registration is required, and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208358.

Laci Prucinsky, MDC Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center manager, explained that this event offers a chance to meet fellow anglers, explore diverse fishing areas, and enhance fishing skills.

“The group aims to connect anglers with others who also have some fishing experience but who are unsure about pursuing specific fishing goals, such as catching a prize bass, or simply seeking fishing companions,” she said.

Please also register for:

And keep an eye out for more details on:

Fishing Fin-atics: Fly Tying on Sept. 25

Fishing Fin-atics Baitcaster Bootcamp in October

Stay Connected

Questions? Email MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov, or contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

The nature center features two miles of winding nature trails, wildlife-viewing areas, hands-on exhibits, MDC’s Nature Shop, an exhibit gallery featuring Paul Corbin’s collection of Native American artifacts, a children's play area, and several freshwater aquariums.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.



