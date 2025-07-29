Government Fulfills $2 Million Commitment to Food Banks of Saskatchewan

CANADA, July 29 - Released on July 29, 2025

As announced in the 2025-26 Provincial Budget, the Government of Saskatchewan is providing $1 million to Food Banks of Saskatchewan in August 2025 to distribute to agencies across the province.

"This funding fulfills our government's commitment to provide $2 million over two years to help Saskatchewan families and food banks with rising food costs," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "By partnering with Food Banks of Saskatchewan once again this year, we are providing additional support to communities across our province."

The $2 million commitment was first announced in July 2024, with the first $1 million installment provided to Food Banks of Saskatchewan in August 2024. The Ministry of Social Services will work with Food Banks of Saskatchewan to distribute the second $1 million installment in August 2025 to agencies based on the population and average food bank usage of the communities they serve.

"Saskatchewan Food Banks are experiencing an unprecedented year of demand, making it increasingly difficult to stock adequate food supplies," Food Banks of Saskatchewan Executive Director Michael Kincade said. "The relentless rise in inflation is taking a toll on hunger and food insecurity, affecting not just low-income families but also those with higher incomes. As the need grows while donations dwindle, this support arrives at a vital moment for us to nourish our friends, neighbors, and loved ones."

This investment is part of the affordability initiatives introduced in Saskatchewan's 2025-26 Provincial Budget to benefit Saskatchewan people and families, including:

Increasing monthly income assistance benefits by two per cent for Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) and Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability (SAID) clients;

Increasing the Personal Care Home Benefit by up to $1,000 per month, helping make the cost of living in a licensed personal care home more affordable for Saskatchewan seniors;

Increasing the Saskatchewan Low-Income Tax Credit by five per cent annually for the next four years;

Doubling the Active Families Benefit to make it more affordable for families to access children's sports, arts, cultural and recreational activities; and

Enhancing basic tax credits including the basic exemption, spousal, equivalent-to-spouse, seniors supplement and dependent child tax credits.

For more information about Food Banks of Saskatchewan, visit: www.foodbankssk.ca or contact your local food bank.

