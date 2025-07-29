$2.49 Million in Charitable Gaming Grants Delivered to Community Groups Across Saskatchewan

CANADA, July 29 - Released on July 29, 2025

Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan (LGS) provided about $2.49 million in charitable gaming grants in the first quarter of 2025-26, benefiting more than 1,000 groups and organizations across the province.

"Our government is committed to delivering for Saskatchewan communities and one of the ways we do that is through charitable gaming grants," Minister Responsible for LGS Jeremy Harrison said. "Proceeds from gaming in Saskatchewan support charitable organizations and activities across the province, including the arts, culture and sport, hospital foundations, service clubs and more.”

Groups from 250 Saskatchewan communities received a charitable gaming grant in the first quarter of 2025-26, with more than $498,000 distributed to groups in Saskatoon and more than $410,000 going to groups in Regina.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yorkton and Area is a past recipient of a grant. They used the grant to provide fun, educational and recreational group mentoring for the youth. Some of the supplies they purchased with the grant included art supplies, sports equipment, board games and more.

"Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yorkton and Area enables life-changing mentoring relationships to ignite the power and potential of young people,” Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yorkton and Area Executive Director Irma Van De Bon-Nicol said. “The money we received from this grant was used to fund the casework support and supplies needed for our one-to-one and group mentoring programs. It helps to bring smiles to the children's faces, builds confidence and helps them develop healthy relationships that will assist them in reaching their goals."

Other regions across the province also received funding, including:

Prince Albert and area - more than $269,000

Meadow Lake and area - more than $207,000

Humboldt, Melfort and area - more than $148,000

Weyburn, Estevan and area - more than $119,000

Yorkton, Melville and area - more than $97,000

Swift Current and area - more than $58,000

These quarterly grants are paid to groups and organizations in good standing that conduct licensed charitable gaming activities such as bingos, raffles, breakopen ticket sales, Texas hold 'em poker tournaments and Monte Carlo events. The grants are equal to 25 per cent of the net revenue raised by each charitable event, up to a maximum of $100,000 per group or organization annually.

The amount of each grant paid by LGS to each charity is calculated by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) based on financial reports and other information submitted by the group or organization. Groups can apply through SLGA's charitable gaming licensing process here. (https://www.slga.com/permits-and-licences/charitable-gaming)

