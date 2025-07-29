Wyoming Guardsman appointed Deputy Surgeon General for the Army National Guard

Wyoming National Guard

By Joseph Coslett

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The U.S. Army National Guard has selected Brig. Gen. Toby J. Alkire, Deputy Adjutant General of the Wyoming National Guard, to serve as the Deputy Surgeon General for the Army National Guard, Office of the Surgeon General.

The two-year dual-hat assignment began June 1, 2025, and runs through May 31, 2027. Alkire will maintain his role as Deputy Adjutant General while performing additional duties under the supervision of Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Mary Izaguirre.

“This is an amazing opportunity to support the future of Army transformation at the national level while representing Wyoming,” Alkire said. “The military health system is particularly dynamic and rapidly evolving. To serve at this level is both humbling and an absolute honor.”

The position is not full-time and does not require relocation. Alkire will serve in a Title 10 status while performing duties as Deputy Surgeon General and will travel as needed to the U.S. Army Medical Command in Falls Church, Virginia.

A Medical Service Corps officer, Alkire brings extensive experience to the role. He has served as a medical evacuation and instructor pilot, deputy commander of Wyoming’s Medical Detachment, and in multiple leadership roles overseeing medical readiness and support operations.

In his civilian career, Alkire works as a mortgage broker, specializing in loans for veterans.

The appointment highlights Wyoming’s continued impact on national military leadership and the readiness of the Army National Guard’s medical force.

Brig. Gen. Toby Alkire is recognized during a promotion ceremony on March 2, 2025, at the Wyoming National Guard Joint Forces Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyo. Alkire’s promotion from lieutenant colonel to brigadier general reflects his exceptional leadership, dedication, and service. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Burns)

Brig. Gen. Toby Alkire’s family has the honor of placing his new rank on his uniform during a promotion ceremony on March 2, 2025, at the Wyoming National Guard Joint Forces Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyo. The gesture highlights the strong support and dedication of his loved ones throughout his distinguished military career. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Burns)

