OC elections chief says he followed law with federal request for non-citizen information

The Justice Department sued Page last month for allegedly not providing full records related to the removal of non-citizens from voter registration lists. The Justice Department alleged that Page did not maintain an accurate voter list in violation of the Help America Vote Act, a 2002 law that made sweeping reforms to the country’s voting process. But Page, through the county counsel’s response filed last week, denied those allegations.

