Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,104 in the last 365 days.

OC elections chief says he followed law with federal request for non-citizen information

The Justice Department sued Page last month for allegedly not providing full records related to the removal of non-citizens from voter registration lists. The Justice Department alleged that Page did not maintain an accurate voter list in violation of the Help America Vote Act, a 2002 law that made sweeping reforms to the country’s voting process. But Page, through the county counsel’s response filed last week, denied those allegations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

OC elections chief says he followed law with federal request for non-citizen information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more