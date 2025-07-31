Non-Profit EveryCat Health Foundation Hosts Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) Education Symposium Sept 6-7

EveryCat Health Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to advancing feline health

“Has PURRsistence Cured FIP? All We Know So Far” event, features lifesaving feline research and treatment information for professionals and pet parents

EveryCat is dedicated to keeping pets around the world healthy and happy, and educating cat lovers on the latest in FIP care until the disease has been eradicated.” — EveryCat's President and CEO, Jackie Ott Jaakola

WYCKOFF, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EveryCat Health Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to advancing feline health by supporting a variety of research and education initiatives, and Colorado State University’s Veterinary Continuing Education program, are partnering to present “Has PURRsistence Cured FIP? All We Know So Far” symposium on September 6–7.

The event, to be hosted at Colorado State University Wayne McIlwraith Translational Medicine Institute, will feature feline researchers and clinicians from around the world sharing the latest information on diagnosing, treating and monitoring Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP). Veterinary professionals can earn 12 hours of RACE-approved continuing education hours.

Key Insights: Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP)

Feline Infectious Peritonitis is a disease that usually originates in a cat’s gastrointestinal tract. It is believed to be caused by mutations in a generally benign feline coronavirus. FIP often leads to multiorgan inflammation and can be fatal. Recently, in 2023, a unique mutation resulted in an FIP outbreak on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, causing the death of thousands of cats.

EveryCat has been committed to funding research in FIP since the early 1990’s. Through research this disease is now treatable while definitive tests, possible vaccines and more effective treatments continue to be studied.

“EveryCat is dedicated to keeping pets around the world healthy and happy, and educating cat lovers on the latest in FIP care until the disease has been eradicated,” said EveryCat's President and CEO, Jackie Ott Jaakola. “We are honored to partner with Colorado State University to provide two days of lifesaving education for researchers, veterinarians, and pet parents because we all have a stake in ending the suffering of cats.”

Program Tracks for Pet Parents and Veterinary Professionals

In addition to instructive sessions for veterinary professionals, the two-day symposium will include a look at the work EveryCat does to improve the lives of cats around the world, and a reception will be hosted by EveryCat to benefit cat health research.

Pet parents are invited!

The inclusive event encourages cat caregivers to attend and learn top tips and the latest findings on caring for cats that have been diagnosed with FIP. Insights on managing multiple pets diagnosed with the disease will also be shared.

Location and Sponsors

“Has PURRsistence Cured FIP? All We Know So Far” will take place at Colorado State University’s C. Wayne McIlwraith Translational Medicine Institute, 2350 Gillette Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80523. There is also an online option for those who can’t attend in person. The event is sponsored by Wedgewood Pharmacy (https://www.wedgewood.com/) and Stokes Pharmacy (https://www.stokespharmacy.com/), and the research being presented has been funded in collaboration with Morris Animal Foundation (https://www.morrisanimalfoundation.org/).

For more information and to register, visit https://everycat.org/has-purrsistence-cured-fip-all-we-know-so-far-and-fip-symposium/.

About EveryCat Health Foundation

EveryCat Health Foundation, a non-profit organization established in 1968, advances feline health by supporting groundbreaking research and education. Its work worldwide has funded $11 million in cat health research studies at more than 30 partner institutions. Efforts are made possible through the generosity of dedicated donors and collaborators. Research funded by EveryCat Health Foundation helps veterinarians by providing groundbreaking insights to improve the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of common feline health problems. Grants are awarded at least twice yearly with the help of the foundation’s expert review panel. For further information or to support feline health research, please visit http://www.everycat.org.

Media Contact:

Jackie Ott Jaakola, EveryCat Health Foundation, 1 2012750624, jjaakola@everycat.org, visit http://www.everycat.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.