Air Quality Alert: Unhealthy Ozone Expected Wednesday in Washington and Newport Counties

Published on Tuesday, July 29, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI - The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) forecasts that air quality will reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups due to elevated ground-level ozone on Wednesday, July 30. This alert is being issued for Washington and Newport Counties only.

Key Details:

Unhealthy ozone levels are expected in southern portions of Rhode Island at the immediate coastline.

Peak levels begin early afternoon continuing well into the evening.

Fine particles continue to be elevated, with moderate readings due to Canadian wildfire smoke.

Improved air quality anticipated for Thursday with cooler temperatures.

Health Impacts:

Unhealthy ozone levels may cause:

Throat irritation, coughing, and chest pain.

Shortness of breath and increased risk of respiratory infections.

Worsening of asthma and other lung conditions - particularly for children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory issues.

Recommended actions:

Reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

Take frequent breaks and choose less strenuous activities.

Monitor for symptoms like coughing or shortness of breath.

People with asthma or lung conditions should follow their action plans and carry quick-relief medications.

Schedule outdoor activities in the morning when ozone levels are lowest and typically good on the Air Quality index.

Stay Informed:

Air quality can change throughout the day. To stay informed, download the AirNOW app or visit www.airnow.gov for real-time updates and forecasts.

Additional information is also available on DEM’s air quality forecast page at www.dem.ri.gov/airquality.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates.