Hardy Launches HI6850-SPWC: A Next-Generation Setpoint Weight Controller for Precision Industrial Weighing

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hardy Process Solutions , a leader in process weighing and industrial automation, announces the release of the HI 6850-SPWC Setpoint Weight Controller , a highly configurable, integrated solution designed to optimize precision in tank and vessel applications.Engineered for demanding industrial manufacturing environments, the HI 6850-SPWC delivers fast, stable, and accurate weight control with advanced features that streamline operations, reduce downtime, and enhance productivity. With its built-in Setpoint Control application, the controller automates filling and dispensing processes in both Loss-in-Weight and Gain-in-Weight modes.While in Loss-In-Weight mode, the setpoint controller will open relays (unlatch) when the weight reaches or falls below the setpoint threshold; while in Gain-In-Weight mode, the setpoint controller will close relays (latch) when the weight reaches or goes above the setpoint threshold. Coupled with a required 8-channel relay card, the controller can automatically control fillers, switches or valves that adjust tank or vessel setpoints on up to 4 channels.“The HI6850-SPWC offloads specialized weighing application processing from the PLC, enabling both the PLC and the weight controller to each do what they do best,” said Tim Norman, Senior Product Manager at Hardy Process Solutions. ”The HI6850-SPWC can serve as a closed-loop weight-based Setpoint controller while serving up additional data to a PLC for optimizing overall manufacturing processes. It’s designed to meet the evolving needs of industrial manufacturers by delivering unmatched accuracy, configurability, and ease of use.”Key Features & Benefits:• High-Speed Performance: Achieves up to 250 updates per second on the primary channel and 100 updates per second on secondary channels, with a resolution of 1:30,000.• WAVERSAVER& WAVERSAVER+, Hardy’s proprietary vibration immunity technologies, ensure stable readings even in high-vibration environments.• C2Electronic Calibration: Enables calibration without test weights, significantly reducing setup time and cost.• INTEGRATED TECHNICIAN(IT): Built-in diagnostics and system monitoring tools simplify troubleshooting and maintenance.• Flexible Configuration: Supports up to four independent weight channels, with options for setpoint control, digital/analog I/O, DC relays, and network connectivity including EtherNet/IP, Modbus TCP/IP, and PROFINET• User-Friendly Interface: Available with a 7” full-color touchscreen display or DIN rail mount with webserver access for remote configuration.The HI6850-SPWC is compatible with Hardy’s full line of ADVANTAGEseries load cells Hardy bench and floor scales, and junction boxes offering a complete, scalable solution for industrial weighing.About Hardy Process Solutions (an INDICOR Company)Hardy Process Solutions has established itself as an industry leader in the weighing automation world by providing highly accurate precision measurements, while seamlessly integrating process weight signals into a Rockwell Automation control system.At Hardy, we believe that industrial weighing solutions should be EASY to engineer and operate. We believe that simplicity delivers the LOWEST TOTAL COST to own. That’s why our solutions are EASIER to install, integrate, commission, diagnose and maintain.

