SaltWise Celebrates Birthday with Donation Campaign and Consumer Giveaway

Enter by July 31st on Instagram or Facebook for a Chance to Win a Surprise Gift!

SaltWise is on a mission to provide everyone a tasty healthier, sustainable salt. Everyone deserves access to nourishing food because health and wellness should be inclusive and accessible to all.” — Harleen Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, SaltWise

SAMMAMISH, WA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This July marks SaltWise’s birthday of transforming kitchens with great-tasting, plant-based salt available in both traditional white salt and umami green salt. With 45% of Americans consuming excess sodium, SaltWise offers a unique solution with a natural salt that’s at least 50% less sodium than common salt and rich in vitamins E and B3 and the essential minerals potassium, magnesium, iron, and calcium, all while being a choice that is 100% natural, derived from the plant of salicornia, with no added preservatives.To celebrate, SaltWise has donated over 200 packets of green and white salt to the Second Harvest of Silicon Valley and Sunnyvale Community Center. These charities support the brand’s purpose-led mission to foster health on plates and in communities by providing access to healthy food for all. “We believe everyone deserves access to nourishing food because health and wellness should be inclusive and accessible to all,” said Harleen Singh, Chief Marketing Officer at SaltWise. “SaltWise is not just a low-sodium product, it’s a movement to provide everyone a healthier, sustainable salt without compromising on taste.”To keep the celebration going, SaltWise is thanking their amazing community with a consumer giveaway! Enter for a chance to win surprise gifts from SaltWise by liking and sharing the brand’s birthday post on Instagram and Facebook by July 31st. Bonus: Tag a friend who loves flavor and wellness for an extra entry! Winners will be announced August 1st.About SaltWiseSaltWise is an eco-friendly salt brand made from the Salicornia plant. This innovative product is both a heart-healthy alternative to traditional salt and a more sustainable choice. SaltWise contains 50% less sodium than regular salt, paving the way for a healthier future. Learn more about the brand at www.saltwise.com Recipes, Images, and Interviews with CMO, Chef, or Dietitian:Available on request.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.