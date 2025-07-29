Celebrate National Shooting Sports Month in August with discounts at 2 DWR ranges

SALT LAKE CITY — August is National Shooting Sports Month, making it a great time to hit the shooting range. (Established ranges are also a safer option for wildfire prevention, especially if you're planning to target shoot with firearms during the current hot conditions.)

Whether you are a beginner who wants to shoot a bow or rifle for the first time, or you're a seasoned hunter prepping for the fall hunts, the two Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shooting ranges offer something for everyone and are providing free and discounted shooting on Saturday, Aug. 2 and Aug. 16.

Lee Kay Public Shooting Range

Located at 6000 W. 2100 South in Salt Lake City, the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range is the only outdoor shooting range in the Salt Lake Valley. It has a variety of amenities, including:

In honor of National Shooting Sports Month, the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range will be offering some discounts. On Saturday, Aug. 2, visitors will be able to shoot for free at the archery range, the big-bore rifle ranges (100, 200 and 300 yards), and the 25- and 75-yard rifle and handgun ranges. Visitors will also be able to shoot one free round at one of the shotgun venues — one 25-target round per person for either trap, skeet or five-stand.

"Along with being a great option to come sight in a rifle or try shotgun shooting, we also host many instructor-led hunter education classes that help teach and train people to be ethical and responsible hunters," Lee Kay Manager Blanche Smith said. "We also host a lot of classes, clinics, seminars and club events, where people can learn a variety of shooting sports skills. The Lee Kay Public Shooting Range is a close, convenient place to come and safely shoot."

The range is open on the following days and times:

Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the rifle and handgun ranges and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the shotgun and archery ranges.

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If there's a range you hope to use on a particular day, you should call in advance to make sure it will be open. A day pass to shoot rifle, handgun and archery is $6 for an adult and $3 for youth (for those 15 and younger). View the fees for trap, five-stand and skeet rounds.

Learn more about the history of the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range.

Cache Valley Public Shooting Range

As its name suggests, this indoor/outdoor range offers shooting sports opportunities to people located in the northern part of Utah. Located at 2851 W. 200 North Valley View Highway 30 in Logan, this shooting range also has a wide variety of amenities, including:

100-, 200- and 300-yard rifle ranges

Trap shooting

Skeet shooting

Five-stand shooting

Super sporting clays course

Outdoor archery range with 20-, 30-, 40- and 50-yard targets, with the option to move back to 100 yards.

20-yard indoor archery range (which also offers cosmic archery, a glow-in-the dark shooting opportunity)

60-foot indoor .22 caliber long rifle range

25- and 50-yard pistol and rifle outdoor ranges

The Cache Valley Public Shooting Range will be offering free entry to the rifle, pistol and archery ranges on Aug. 16. Visitors can also shoot one free round of trap, skeet or five-stand sporting clays that day, as well.

"Safety is our top priority, which is why we are a great place to come and shoot," Cache Valley Public Shooting Range Manager Steven Bassett said. "That is a big draw for people who practice shooting here or who want to try it for the first time. We have range safety officers who can offer assistance as needed. We also have some targets available for purchase, but people should bring their own firearms and ammunition. We provide a family-friendly environment where you can try a new hobby or pass your tradition along to someone else."

The range is open on the following days and times:

Wednesdays and Thursdays from 2-7 p.m.

Fridays from noon to 7 p.m.

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $6 for an adult day pass and $3 for a youth day pass (for those 15 and younger). View the fees for trap and skeet rounds.

Both shooting ranges also offer an ongoing, year-round promotion that allows someone to shoot for free (or at a discounted rate) within 30 days of purchasing a firearm or archery equipment. Proof of purchase must be provided to qualify for the deal.

If you want to learn more about events, discounts and other opportunities at both shooting ranges, you can subscribe to the events email list.