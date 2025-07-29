Violent Crime Falls in U.S. Cities as ICE Removes Worst of the Worst from American Communities

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement highlighting a recent report by an independent non-partisan organization, the Council on Criminal Justice, which showed a decrease in certain violent crimes in multiple cities across the U.S. during the first six months of 2025.

According to the data, since January 2025—when President Donald Trump took the helm—homicide is down 17% through the month of June 2025 compared to the same time period in 2024 across 30 U.S. cities.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, our law enforcement is working at lightning speed to remove violent criminal illegal aliens from the U.S. Every single day we are arresting gang members, murderers, pedophiles, and violent predators,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens who have been convicted or charged with a crime. These arrests and deportations of criminal illegal aliens are having real impact on public safety.”

According to the report, other violent offenses are also on the decline. The data shows gun assaults are down 21%, aggravated assault is down 10%, sexual assault is down 10% and carjacking is down 24% from January to June of 2025 compared to the same period the year prior.

ICE encourages the public to report crimes or suspicious activity by contacting the ICE tip line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE or visiting www.ice.gov.