PHOTO RELEASE: Secretary Noem Visits Argentina, Meets with President Milei and Other Argentinian Leaders

The Secretary’s visit deepens mutual commitment to security and facilitates lawful travel and trade

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem met with Argentine President Javier Milei, Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein and Minister of National Security Patricia Bullrich to begin the process of Argentina rejoining the Visa Waiver Program which will greatly facilitate travel between our two countries.

U.S. Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem Meets with Argentine President Javier Milei, Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein, and Minister of National Security Patricia Bullrich

Secretary Noem also signed a memorandum of cooperation for implementing the Security Alliance for Fugitive Enforcement, which will facilitate the sharing of criminal history information and has been instrumental in sending criminals back to their home countries so they can face justice. Finally, a letter of intent for the adoption of Electronic Nationality Verification program in Argentina was signed, which expedite the removal of Argentine nationals who are in the United States illegally.

“It’s been a privilege to witness the beauty of Argentina and the rich culture that shapes its people and country.” Secretary Noem said in a statement. “Thank you, President Milei, Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein, and Minister of National Security Patricia Bullrich, for your partnership in strengthening our shared security efforts and for so generously welcoming us.”

U.S. Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem Discusses Security Cooperation Argentine Minister Bullrich

Secretary Noem became the first United States cabinet official to visit Campo De Mayo, one of Argentina’s most significant and largest military institutions. Campo De Mayo is home to multiple strategic Argentinian units including the Military Police School and the Army Intelligence Battalion.

U.S. Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem Tours Campo De Mayo by horseback with Minister of National Security Patricia Bullrich

