Carver EMS Enhances Confidence and Consistency with Hinckley Medical’s OneDose® Platform

With medications and equipment often changing, the ability to instantly update content across devices ensures staff are aligned with current standards of care.

EMS is constantly evolving. OneDose helps our team stay compliant with current standards, no matter what agency they’re working for or what gear they’re using that day.”
— Chief Michael Ryan of Carver EMS
LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carver Emergency Medical Services, a municipally operated EMS department in Carver, Massachusetts, has become the first in the state to adopt OneDose by Hinckley Medical to support clinical decision-making, medication accuracy, and protocol compliance in the field. This innovative adoption empowers Carver’s fully per-diem EMS team with instant access to the most up-to-date clinical tools — improving care for patients and reducing stress for responders.

Real-Time Backup in Every Pocket

Carver EMS operates under a unique model — staffed entirely by per-diem EMTs and paramedics who often work full-time jobs at other departments. This rotating workforce presents a challenge: how do you ensure consistency in clinical care, equipment use, and treatment decisions across such a diverse team? Hinckley Medical’s OneDose platform provides the answer.

“OneDose gives our providers a reliable, easy-to-use tool that backs them up on every call,” said Chief Michael Ryan of Carver EMS. “Whether they’re coming from another job or returning to duty after time away, our staff can deliver care with accuracy and confidence. It takes the pressure off and improves outcomes.”

With interactive access to Massachusetts State Protocols, weight-based dosing calculators, pediatric treatment references, and built-in time-stamped logs, OneDose helps providers eliminate guesswork, reduce error, and document care in real time. And in a fast-moving clinical setting, where both medications and equipment are frequently changing, the ability to instantly update content across devices ensures staff are always aligned with the most current standards of care.

A Practical Tool for a Modern EMS Workforce

For a department like Carver EMS — funded entirely by service reimbursements and operated without full-time staff — ease of use and cost-efficiency are essential. OneDose delivers on both:
• Device-agnostic access across phones, tablets, and station PCs
• Pediatric tools that save time even without color-coded kits
• Customizability to reflect agency-specific drug concentrations and equipment
• Time-stamped treatment logs for improved documentation

“EMS is constantly evolving. Medications, equipment, and protocols are always being updated,” said Chief Ryan. “OneDose helps our team stay compliant with current standards, no matter what agency they’re working for or what gear they’re using that day.”

The platform also enhances provider accountability and training by offering a clear, time-stamped record of medication administration — directly improving documentation quality and continuity of care.

Technology That Keeps Crews Ready

By adopting OneDose, Carver EMS is proving that modern, tech-enabled tools don’t have to be complex or expensive — they just have to work. The result? Safer, more confident providers and more consistent care for the people of Carver, MA.


About Hinckley Medical
Streamline protocol and clinical support with Hinckley Medical. Our solutions reduce provider stress, increase on-scene efficiency, and minimize prehospital medical errors. OneDose®, an interactive protocol-workflow app, and OneWeight®, the first patient scale for ambulance gurneys, are designed for seamless integration or standalone use. Both solutions enable your operations by ensuring accurate, adaptable treatment and streamlined protocol adherence from pre-scene to ED. www.hinckleymed.com

