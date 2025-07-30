A Hot Planet Meets a Cool Solution: Wearable Innovation Tackles Heat Stress Head-On

The Ultimo cool vest provides the ultimate cooling experience.

With rising global temperatures and heat-related illness on the rise, a former DKNY designer turns to high-performance cooling gear.

From Olympic athletes to construction teams, our solutions help people do what they do best—safely.” — Luanne DiBernardo

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With global temperatures shattering records, the threat of heat-related illness is rising. Oro Sports USA, the design-driven performance brand behind the most effective cooling vests in competitive sports, is emerging as a frontline defense against this new climate reality at large.“We’re not just a brand. We’re the designers. We’re the innovators. We’ve become the experts in designing solutions that address thermoregulation,” says Luanne DiBernardo, woman-owned founder and president of Oro Sports USA.DiBernardo took action after watching her brother, a former DKNY designer with heat intolerance due to Multiple Sclerosis, become debilitated when overheated. His first cooling vest design would launch a brand that redefines how we work and play in the heat. From Olympic athletes to construction teams, our solutions help people do what they do best—safely,” says DiBernardo.According to a 2024 report by the International Journal of Biometeorology, the number of days exceeding 90°F in major U.S. cities has more than doubled since 1980, with similar spikes reported worldwide. For athletes—young and old, recreational and professional—that means more competitions and activities held in dangerous heat environments. For workers such as construction crews, warehouse employees, engineers, agricultural laborers, and miners, it means increased risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration, and even death.Companies are at risk too. A recent study found that productivity drops by about 25% when temperatures reach 90°F—and plummets by up to 70% at 100°F. Heat-related productivity losses in the U.S. alone are expected to grow to $500 billion annually by 2050.“We were ahead of the heat game when we started prototyping in 2009,” says DiBernardo. “But today, with climate change accelerating, our mission has never been more urgent.”The team at Oro Sports recognized that typical heat remedies, "shade, rest, hydration" weren't enough to actually prevent heat injuries.Their goal was to create wearable cooling solutions that offered smart design, fit, comfort, durability, moveability, and an extended cooling experience.From athletes and essential workforces to individuals with medical conditions to soccer parents – even dogs – Oro Sports redefines how we perform in the heat, thanks to one man’s battle.To browse the product catalog or learn more about Oro Sports’ history and product benefits, visit orosportsusa.com.About Oro SportsOro Sports designs and manufactures high-performance cooling gear that prevents heat stress while improving endurance and recovery in heat-stressed environments. Founded by Luanne DiBernardo and her brother, Van DiBernardo, Oro is proudly woman-owned, Made in the USA, and on a mission to make heat one less obstacle to human performance.

