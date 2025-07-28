Live Whole Health #283: Bringing the Mediterranean into your kitchen

What is it that makes the Mediterranean diet so healthy? In the 1950s, scientist Ancel Keys famously observed that rates of heart disease in the United States were much higher than in Crete, an island region of Greece. For islanders in Crete, the Mediterranean “diet” is a way of life. Slow meals are shared with family and friends, and the lifestyle is physically active.

Bring Greece into your kitchen with plants, herbs and natural oils

What if we could unlock the essence of the Mediterranean lifestyle? The Mediterranean diet was born in Crete, a place where plant-based foods are abundant. Instead of butter, olive oil is the main source of dietary fat used in cooking. Beans, legumes, nuts, seeds and moderate amounts of seafood are consumed as sources of protein. There is a strong tradition of gathering wild herbs, such as dandelion leaves, wild chicory, amaranth (“Cretan spinach”) and other edible wild greens that grow locally.

Mediterranean herbs and spices have traveled far over land and sea to reach our home kitchens. Common herbs and spices—such as rosemary, thyme, sage and paprika—offer distinctive flavors originally found along Mediterranean coasts. Dried herbs and spices are not only easy to cook, but they also contribute significantly to the total antioxidant content of the Mediterranean diet. Did you know that, on average, dried herbs and spices contain 23 times more antioxidants than an equivalent serving of fruits and 36 times more than vegetables?

So, how would you like to bring the Mediterranean into your home kitchen? Here is a recipe to get started.

Mediterranean Salmon Salad

Prep

5 minutes | Cook: 0 minutes | Total: 5 minutes

Yield: 2 servings | Serving Size: 1 sandwich

Ingredients

1 (5-6 ounce) can salmon, no-salt added, drained and rinsed

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 whole wheat sandwich thins

Optional Garnishes: lettuce leaves, sliced tomato, sliced onions

Directions

1. In a medium bowl, whisk together olive oil, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, oregano, basil, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper until well combined.

2. Add salmon to bowl and mix well.

3. Divide salmon mixture evenly onto sandwich thins and top with desired garnishes.

Recipe Notes

Substitute whole wheat pita bread or serve as a lettuce wrap without the sandwich thin if desired.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving: Calories: 220 | Total Fat: 10 g | Saturated Fat: 1.5 g Sodium: 285 mg | Total Carbohydrate: 25 g | Dietary Fiber: 7 g | Protein: 11 g.

For more recipes, please visit www.nutrition.va.gov.