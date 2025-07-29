Expanding Our Workforce: Shapiro Administration Invests $40,000 to Train Nearly 200 Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Students in Manufacturing

Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career funding will be used by the college to educate and certify students in a variety of skills needed to advance their careers.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2025-2026 budget proposal doubles down on his commitment to increasing the number of skilled workers in Pennsylvania and closing workforce gaps across the Commonwealth.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the Shapiro Administration is investing $40,000 through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career (MTTC) in the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Work Ready program to help build Pennsylvania’s future workforce. The Cambria County program works with local manufacturers to train students with the critical skills needed to successfully join the workforce, as well as career advancement training for those looking to take on leadership roles in the manufacturing industry.

Pennsylvania Highlands Community College will use the MTTC grant to train nearly 200 students in Cambria and Somerset counties through their Work Ready classes, in partnership with local manufacturers. In addition to on-the-job training, the courses will help students improve soft skills such as customer service, communication, time management, and professional etiquette.

“The Shapiro Administration understands that in order for our economy to thrive, we must invest in our workforce,” said DCED Secretary Siger. “Our students need skills to successfully begin their careers in Pennsylvania — filling critical positions and building up the Commonwealth’s future for years to come. Partnering with local industry leaders strengthens our workforce pipelines and ensures skilled professionals are meeting the evolving workplace needs of today and tomorrow.”

Governor Shapiro and his Administration are committed to investing in classroom to career and apprenticeship programs to provide skill-building opportunities for Pennsylvanians and a strong workforce for businesses. Having robust job training programs across Pennsylvania will provide pathways for workers to earn family-sustaining wages and help build vibrant communities.

“DCED’s Manufacturing Training-to-Careers grant represents a critical investment in the future of the program’s participants,” said Julie Davis, Director of Workforce Education at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College. “By bridging classroom instruction with real world manufacturing experience, this grant provides participants with access to industry aligned training. Participants will earn Essential Skills certificates that lead to employment or additional educational opportunities, as well as become equipped with the practical skills that today’s employers seek.”

With campuses in Cambria, Blair, Huntington, Centre, and Somerset counties, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College has local business and educational partners that are essential for providing feedback and guidance for this project, including BCL Manufacturing/Blue Diamond Holdings, GapVax, Inc., JWF Industries, Forest Hills School District, Greater Johnstown School District, Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center, and Windber Area School District.

“Work readiness skills are important to our company and staff because it takes an abundance of resources to onboard inexperienced individuals, lacking in skillsets that are necessary in manufacturing,” said Deborah Cover, Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Employee Development at GapVax, Inc.

The Shapiro Administration also believes there is no wrong path to finding success in the workforce, increasing funding for vo-tech, career and technical education, and apprenticeships by nearly $65 million over the last two years. Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2025-2026 budget proposal places a special emphasis on investing in the future of our workforce, increasing competitiveness, strengthening communities, and addressing critical housing needs.

The budget includes:

$12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies $50 million to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growth

to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growth $50 million investment in Housing Stock Restoration

investment in Housing Stock Restoration $10 million increase for the Act 47 Distressed Municipalities Program to support communities in financial recovery

